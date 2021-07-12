Planning Commission member Jason Kemp Van Ee submitted his resignation Monday after the City Council agreed to discuss his removal following questionable social media activity.
City Attorney Ty Mizote sent Kemp Van Ee a letter in early June outlining two major issues with his social media activity; false information about city activity on a council member’s Facebook page and statements which were “insensitive towards racial and religious groups.”
Mizote said because the planning commission members serve at the pleasure of the City Council, the body is able to remove Kemp Van Ee.
Kemp Van Ee, however, said his Facebook page is private and shouldn’t be taken into consideration by the Council. He said the letter and subsequent council agenda item resulted from comments he made on Councilmember Kalish Morrow’s public Facebook page.
“I understand that my posts on social media can be considered unorthodox and possibly offensive; however, I continue to stand by them,” Kemp Van Ee wrote in his resignation letter.
Mizote said the issues which were outlined in the letter were brought forward by a city council member and city staff.
The letter cited a claim Kemp Van Ee made on Morrow’s Facebook page that the city is “paying out millions of dollars in lawsuits.” The claim is untrue, according to the letter.
On Morrow’s page, Kemp Van Ee has repeatedly referred to the City Council as “clowns” and gotten into heated exchanges with the councilwoman.
The letter also referenced posts which could be considered offensive to specific religious or racial views, Mizote said.
Mizote provided two such posts to the Hanford Sentinel, one which called both a woman wearing a niqab and a woman wearing a face mask “designed signs of obedience and submission.” Niqabs are worn by some Muslim women and cover most of the face.
The other image threatened to boycott Coca-Cola over allegedly including a video which gave employees tips to be “less white” during diversity training, which the company later said was not a part of their official curriculum but an individual could have chosen to include it.
Mizote said removing Kemp Van Ee over his social media posts does not violate his First Amendment rights based on a court precedent. He said a commissioner could be disciplined for speech outside of work if it affects the city’s ability to provide services.
The city felt Kemp Van Ee’s comment brought into question whether he could be unbiased in his role as a commission member, which involves members of the public having to stand for hearings, Mizote said.
“Through my 20-plus years of employment as a social worker serving the community of seniors, handicapped, underprivileged children, developmentally delayed and unhoused I have always been fair, respectful, unbiased, and compassionate,” Kemp Van Ee wrote in his resignation letter. “I have never pushed my views or beliefs on any person that I have served.”
Kemp Van Ee said he understood the oath he took as a commission member and felt he was able to do is job, no matter his views or social media posts.
Planning commission member Roger Snow said he felt Kemp Van Ee was able to approach his job without bias. He said, even if he does not agree with Kemp Van Ee’s opinions, commission members should be able to express their opinions on social issues without retaliation.
Snow said he is considering leaving the commission based on the council's decision.
Before his resignation, Morrow asked that the removal of Kemp Van Ee be brought to a future council meeting with Mayor Fransisco Ramirez and councilmember Art Brieno supporting the action.
Kemp Van Ee asked if the action was being taken against him because he’s White, citing a 2016 incident in which a Black member of the Parking and Traffic Commission was removed for making critical remarks about council members on a Facebook video.
While the commissioner was removed, Ramirez defended her right as a private citizen to express herself on social media and said she should not be held to the same standards as a City Council member.
