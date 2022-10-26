A divided parcel of land at E. Fargo and N. 10th avenues in Hanford will be split again to accommodate construction of a new Dutch Bros. Coffee, the Hanford Planning Commission decided this week.
The parcel sits between Rite-Aid and Dollar Tree on the northwest corner of the intersection, and is currently broken in two — Dollar Tree occupies parcel A, and Grocery Outlet parcel B. The plan calls for separating the unused area of land in a third parcel (C).
The new parcel is now vacant, but is proposed as the future site of a Dutch Bros. Coffee. The popular coffee chain already has a location in southwest Hanford near Raising Cane's Chicken and the Aldi grocery store.
The land is zoned for mixed residential use which allows for some commercial use in and around neighboring residential areas.
Commissioner Travis Paden voiced concern about how the parking and layout of the parcel would affect traffic coming into and out of the shopping center once Dutch Bros. has their location up and running.
City representatives indicated that the site plan review was still in process and hadn't been finalized, meaning there is still plenty of time to make adjustments to the plan should the need arise.
"The traffic pattern is something the site plan review will have to take into consideration to make sure we're not blocking [anything]," said City Deputy Manager Jason Waters.
Commissioner Richard Douglass motioned for a vote of approval after hearing the content of the City's proposal. Douglass' motion was seconded by Commissioner Dennis Ham and the Commission voted unanimously to approve the parcel division at its Tuesday meeting.
There is no word yet on when Dutch Bros. will begin construction on the site.
For more information regarding this land use and the new Dutch Bros. location, contact Hanford's Public Information Officer Brian Johnson by email (btjohnson@cityofhanfordca.com) or by phone, 559-302-6233.