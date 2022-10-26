A divided parcel of land at E. Fargo and N. 10th avenues in Hanford will be split again to accommodate construction of a new Dutch Bros. Coffee, the Hanford Planning Commission decided this week.

The parcel sits between Rite-Aid and Dollar Tree on the northwest corner of the intersection, and is currently broken in two — Dollar Tree occupies parcel A, and Grocery Outlet parcel B. The plan calls for separating the unused area of land in a third parcel (C).

The new parcel is now vacant, but is proposed as the future site of a Dutch Bros. Coffee. The popular coffee chain already has a location in southwest Hanford near Raising Cane's Chicken and the Aldi grocery store.

