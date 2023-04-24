Hanford planning commissioners on Tuesday will consider a permit request from a designer contracted by Family HealthCare Network to construct a 15,000 square foot walk-in clinic on the south side of town.
A preliminary sketch of the clinic created by Visalia-based architecture firm EBM Design Group, includes a community garden on the north side of the clinic. The clinic will also include an on-site water retention area and parking space, according to the staff report, and will be located east of 12th Avenue and south of Hayden Drive.
“It’s in-between Highway 198 and Hanford-Armona, on 12th,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Waters. “It’s pretty close to the freeway on and off-ramp on 12th, really close to 198, which I think was one of the goals, that it’s easy to access.”
Planning staff recommends approval of the permit request — a walk-in clinic would need a conditional-use permit because of the regional-commercial zoning of the facility. To be approved, the design must be compatible with land uses in the district, be consistent with the General Plan and not degrade the integrity of the zoning district where its located.
An extensive environmental impact review was conducted to determine whether the project would create problems for nearby residents and businesses. According to the review developed by 4Creeks, a civil engineering firm based out of Visalia, no "substantial evidence" was found that the construction of the clinic would have an effect on the environment.
“During that process, we reach out to multiple agencies and jurisdictions that can comment on it and look at all kinds of different things, cultural resources, traffic impacts,” Waters said. “We really want to make sure that it doesn’t have a negative impact on the community.”
No public comment about the project has been received, according to staff, including nearby property owners who were notified of the project.
A spokesperson for Family HealthCare Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hanford’s Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. Tuesday's meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium.