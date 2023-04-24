Clinic design

A site plan from EBM Design Group details a proposed 15,000 square foot walk in clinic in Hanford.

 EBM Design Group, Contributed

Hanford planning commissioners on Tuesday will consider a permit request from a designer contracted by Family HealthCare Network to construct a 15,000 square foot walk-in clinic on the south side of town.

A preliminary sketch of the clinic created by Visalia-based architecture firm EBM Design Group, includes a community garden on the north side of the clinic. The clinic will also include an on-site water retention area and parking space, according to the staff report, and will be located east of 12th Avenue and south of Hayden Drive.

“It’s in-between Highway 198 and Hanford-Armona, on 12th,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Waters. “It’s pretty close to the freeway on and off-ramp on 12th, really close to 198, which I think was one of the goals, that it’s easy to access.”

