The Hanford Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal to annex an island of county land that exists inside the city limits, and forwarded the recommendation to the City Council for consideration.
Known as Annexation Area 4, Island, the land is described as generally located east of 10th Avenue, south of Florinda and north of Lacey Boulevard.
The proposal would annex the approximately 93 acres into the city, and includes pre-zoning the area as a combination of a Low Density Residential (R-L-5) and Medium and Corridor Mixed Use (MX-C).
City staff said that the plan fits within state law guidelines that encourage the annexation of county islands so that certain services, such as fire and police, can be delivered more efficiently.
Staff said the proposal fits all of the criteria necessary in the Hanford General Plan, including the area’s location inside city limits and the ability of the city to provide fire, water, sewer, school and police services to the area.
Onan Champi, Hanford resident and president of Champi Fencing, said during the meeting that he thought the annexation of the area was a good idea but was worried about the MX-C zoning being too restrictive for his business.
“As far as the pre-zoning, we would certainly like to see the zoning match a lot more closely with existing county zoning, especially those which have been there for 30 or 40 years,” Champi said.
Commissioners and city staff discussed the issue and determined that even if certain properties were not in active use every day, Champi’s use of the property would still be valid as it would be grandfathered in based on county treatment prior to annexation.
If the annexation is approved by the City Council, an application for the annexation will be made to the Local Agency Formation Commission of Kings County. The City Council’s next meeting is on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.