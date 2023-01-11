The Hanford Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal to annex an island of county land that exists inside the city limits, and forwarded the recommendation to the City Council for consideration.

Known as Annexation Area 4, Island, the land is described as generally located east of 10th Avenue, south of Florinda and north of Lacey Boulevard.

The proposal would annex the approximately 93 acres into the city, and includes pre-zoning the area as a combination of a Low Density Residential (R-L-5) and Medium and Corridor Mixed Use (MX-C).

