Parks Workers clean up Winter Wonderland
Hanford parks department workers on Monday, clean up after the Winter Wonderland run.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

To keep the work of Hanford's Parks and Recreation Department moving forward smoothly, Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner said Monday the department has added more efficient routes, is using a rolling project list and putting definitive metrics on tasks that are continually adjusted.  

“We can always do something different, find a better way to do it,” Winebrenner said. “Push a little further; get that five or 10 percent more without anything extra. Through some trial and error and explanation, I think that is how you get there.

Winebrenner said that the Parks department has worked to improve and optimize routes that workers take throughout the day so that they will complete routine work as efficiently as possible.

