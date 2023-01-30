To keep the work of Hanford's Parks and Recreation Department moving forward smoothly, Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner said Monday the department has added more efficient routes, is using a rolling project list and putting definitive metrics on tasks that are continually adjusted.
“We can always do something different, find a better way to do it,” Winebrenner said. “Push a little further; get that five or 10 percent more without anything extra. Through some trial and error and explanation, I think that is how you get there.
Winebrenner said that the Parks department has worked to improve and optimize routes that workers take throughout the day so that they will complete routine work as efficiently as possible.
The department has also developed clear standards and guidelines for maintenance workers for completing certain tasks. The guidelines are continually adjusted in discussion with individual crew members based on the conditions of the individual parks they work in.
The rolling project list aims to make sure that workers' newfound time will be put to good use.
“There’s always something to do,” Winebrenner said. “Just like at-home landscaping, you can always do something to get yourself ahead. We’ve roughly 200 acres, a crew of 10 folks, and that allows us to get out and cover those pretty well.”
The department wants the parks used as much as possible, but the more a park is used, the more maintenance that park will require, Winebrenner noted.
“For every person that puts their foot in the park, there’s an impact,” Winebrenner said. “We can keep it perfect and green, but that negates the reason these parks exist. We keep both sides balanced.”
Winebrenner said that the work of the Park’s department is often simplified, but there is more to the work than is commonly thought.
“When we do things on this kind of scale, at a municipal level, with the restrictions that we have given to us on what kind of chemicals we can use, what vehicles we can use, when we can use water, it makes things a little more complex, even if the fundamental is the same,” Winebrenner said.
An example, he said, is that the Parks department is subject to the same restrictions as the rest of the city and is required to only water parks on specific days of the week. Unlike a homeowner, though, parks are available for public use and open to the public for the majority of the day and evening, leaving a small window where it’s possible to water.
Winebrenner said the thing he was most proud of in the department is his staff's ability to pull through and band together, particularly during a period last year when several vacancies and three long-term injuries left the department with half the staff it currently has.
“We have a really good staff,” said Parks Supervisor Willie Johnson. “We have some guys who have been here a while, and some newer guys, but we all look out for each other. That’s one thing that I’m really happy with about the crew that we have."
There are many other small areas within the Hanford city limits that the department is responsible for as well including 6.5 acres of street medians, playgrounds and some small neighborhood parks.
"We have a lot of little areas that are city-owned that we have to maintain," Johnson said. "We have some neighborhood parks that contractors take care of, but we’re responsible for the inner structure."
Winebrenner said his goal for Hanford's parks department is for it to be seen as an example of one of the best. He said he believes that the department is heading down that path, and describes the opportunity to maintain parks for the city as exciting.
“We like being invisible,” Winebrenner said. “The park is green, everything is working, everything is beautiful, and you see a guy in a white truck drive away.”