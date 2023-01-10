Hanford Parks and Recreation is looking for a helping hand.
The department will launch its new volunteer program, Hanford Helping Hands, this Saturday.
“We’ve seen that Hanford has a really generous spirit. People really want to give back,” said Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner. “What better way than to get out of their way and present them with a regular opportunity?”
The new volunteer program will kick off from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Quail Run Park, 3199 N. Glacier Way. Parks and Recreation is inviting any individuals, organizations and groups to come lend a helping hand at the park by cleaning up and beautifying the area.
The first event of the monthly series coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr., National Day of Service.
“It’s a great way to connect what is a national movement to something here locally,” Winebrenner said.
The Quail Run Park project will happen rain or shine, Winebrenner said, and will be tailored to the number of hands that come to help. Some of the beautification projects on the to-do list this weekend include planting trees, thinning out rose hedges, general cleanup and washing trash cans and playground equipment. New bark was also set to be added to the playground area, but with the soggy weather, that aspect has been put on hiatus. The City will provide necessary materials and guidance on projects.
Once a month, officials will designate a new park in a different city district to receive care. Taking breaks in June and December, all five districts will receive beautification efforts twice each year.
“We’re doing high-need or high-complaint parks,” Winebrenner said, adding that he hears from members of the community that they have complaints about aspects of certain parks and would like to have the ability to help restore some parks to a perceived former glory. This program will empower members of the community to do just that, he said.
While there are plans to enlist volunteers from local organizations, clubs and church groups such as Naval Air Station Lemoore and the local high schools, Winebrenner wants the program to empower the community and to create stronger bonds within neighborhoods.
“This will be a long-term project. We want this to be a regular part of peoples’ lives,” he said. “We don’t want people to come out once and be done, we really want people to keep coming back and to build that community. We want people to say, ‘we get to see Bob and Suzy every time we go to that volunteer event’ as well as have a good time and do something good for the community.”
Winebrenner said that as the program moves along in coming months, he’d like to have partnerships with local businesses to provide snacks and meals for volunteers, as well as regular picnics and barbecues. He’d also like to implement awards for groups and individuals who volunteer the most time with the program, among other perks.