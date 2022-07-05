Several local boxers brought home seven awards after a tournament at the end of June.
Eight local boxers through the Hanford Police Activities League competed in the Southern California Boxing Tournament in Menifee the weekend of Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26.
Two Hanford PAL boxing coaches attended the event with the fighters, where seven of the eight participating boxers came home with awards.
Three fighters from Hanford won State Champions in their weight classes. Bryan Mora, 17, won in the Heavyweight Division, Noel Mejia, 10, won in the 75 pound Division, and Ethan Stinnett, 16, won in the 138 pound Division.
Hanford PAL also had four boxers who won the silver medal at the event. Carlos Balderrama, 16, won silver in the 125 pound Division, Octavio Montano, 17, won silver in the 17 year old 125 pound Division, Raymond Coronado, 13, won silver in the 85 pound Division, and Adrian Arriloa, 13, won silver in the 132 pound Division.
There were approximately 700 boxers in the tournament, which featured fighters from Hawaii, Alaska, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado, Las Vegas, Utah and California.
The Hanford Police Activities League Boxing Club is coached by Ruben Valdovinos, Frank Moseley and Martin Mejia.
PAL, a non-profit organization, a youth crime prevention program providing civic, athletic, recreational and educational opportunities and resources to local youth. The Hanford Police Activities League, in partnership with the Hanford Police Department, is committed to creating a safe, structured environment and reducing juvenile crime by providing a positive outlet for youth.