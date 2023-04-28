Flooding Map

A publicly available map from the Kings County Office of Emergency Services shows historically flooded zones in Kings County.

While large pieces of land in Kings County, including land just outside Lemoore and Corcoran, are classified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at a high-risk for flooding, Hanford is not, according to a map released by the Kings County Office of Emergency Services.

“We don’t have any natural waterways, and we don’t expect that the snow melt will cause any significant flooding problems within the city limits,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. “As far as the runoff goes into the ditches and streams, that is something that we always keep an eye on, but we don’t have any real concerns as far as flooding.”

The map breaks down the parts of Kings County that are at a high risk of flooding by compiling the geographic areas and flood-zones that have historically had higher probabilities of flooding. 

