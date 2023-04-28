While large pieces of land in Kings County, including land just outside Lemoore and Corcoran, are classified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at a high-risk for flooding, Hanford is not, according to a map released by the Kings County Office of Emergency Services.
“We don’t have any natural waterways, and we don’t expect that the snow melt will cause any significant flooding problems within the city limits,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. “As far as the runoff goes into the ditches and streams, that is something that we always keep an eye on, but we don’t have any real concerns as far as flooding.”
The map breaks down the parts of Kings County that are at a high risk of flooding by compiling the geographic areas and flood-zones that have historically had higher probabilities of flooding.
The red parts of the publicly available map are labeled as flooded area, while the dark blue parts of the map indicate land that is currently designated by FEMA as a high risk area.
Under these FEMA designations, areas that are classified as high risk have a 1 percent or greater risk of annual flooding or otherwise have temporarily increased flood risk. Areas that are considered moderate risk, colored by a lighter blue on the map, have a 0.2 percent chance of annual flooding.
Kings County has continued a state of emergency declared on March 10 prompted by a series of intense winter storms that caused flooding throughout California. The storms also deposited a "historic" snowpack in the Sierra Nevada — data from the California Nevada River Forecast Center shows that snow depth is more than 7.5 feet in some places.
The snowpack is expected to melt as warmer spring weather approaches and deposit over a million acre feet of water in the Tulare Lakebed.
Breaking down the map
The map shows that Lemoore and the Island District have many large swaths of land classified as high or moderate risk. West of Highway 41 along West Industry Avenue is one of the large swaths of high-risk land. North of town, at the intersection of Grangeville Boulevard and Highway 41 is another area classified as high risk.
North 191/2 Avenue, inside Lemoore city limits from West Bush Street to Lemoore's northern border, is classified as moderate risk.
Corcoran is surrounded by both high-risk and flooded land to the west, south and north on the map. The area inside city limits is largely not classified as high-risk, but the area just south of the city near Highway 43 is described by the map as flooded. To the west, Whitley and Orange avenues are both closed past 7th Avenue.
Just east of Remnoy, the map shows that large swaths of the city are classified as either flooded or at high risk. In this same area, Grangeville Boulevard is closed by flooding between 5th and 2nd avenues.
Hanford 'in good shape'
Hanford Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis commended Hanford city staff for continuing to keep storm drains clear and giving water the chance to move off of roadways.
“The message I want to put out to the people of Hanford is, we’re in good shape,” Kairis said. “We don’t have any major concerns of massive flooding or anything like that. There may be some lower areas in the city that do get impacted, especially if additional storms come through, but our staff at the city is doing a wonderful job."
A spokesperson for Kings County said the maps are provisional and are updated as flooding occurs, adding that the county is waiting on models from the Department of Water Resources to project the rate of snowmelt that will affect the area around the Tulare Lake basin.
The maps are publicly available, along with a list of closed roads in Kings County and emergency preparedness tips, through the Kings County Office of Emergency Services website at www.countyofkings.com/community/2023-flood.
'It's never too late to prepare'
“The best thing that we can tell the community is that it's never too late to prepare,” said Kings County Office of Emergency Services Manager Abraham Valencia. “Anybody that lives around a waterway or lives anywhere near those flood maps that we have on the county website needs to make a conscious effort to prepare.”
The spokesperson recommended that residents living in the higher risk flood areas should prepare by registering for Kings County alerts through the Office of Emergency Services website, getting sandbags at one of a number of free locations and notifying Kings County dispatch of any flooding by calling (559) 852-2720.
Strengthening partnerships
Valencia said Kings County was now focusing on strengthening its partnerships in other communities.
“They have more communities around their waterways, which is the reason they've had these situations earlier than us in Kings County,” Valencia said. “The communities that we’re concerned about are more because of the water buildup, that it's pushing up against our communities like Stratford, Corcoran. We're strengthening our partnerships with them so that they can share lessons learned.”
Hanford officials, meanwhile, say they’re ready to provide support to other nearby communities as the snowpack melts.
“We want to make sure they know it is available, and I think we’ll continue to have that supporting role as warmer temperatures and snow melts as a result,” Johnson said.
Valencia said Kings County was continuing to monitor how quickly the snowpack would melt, including hot days and cold nights, and warm rainstorms. Valencia describes the snowpack as “historic.”
“From this point that we're talking right now, the rivers have been handling that,” Valencia said. “But we do fear that if it gets too hot too fast, as far as weather, it could melt that snow and then that could create uncontrolled pressures on our waterways, and then it could flood areas in our county.”
“There’s a lot of great minds and great people working on this, but Mother Nature is Mother Nature,” Kairis said.