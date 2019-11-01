FRESNO — Hanford native Harry Harris received the Man of the Year award recently from the Fresno City Council and Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.
Harris is one of three recipients of the award, which he received from District 2 of Fresno City Council on Oct. 24.
“It was a great honor to receive the award on behalf of the mayor and city council,” Harris said. “It was a very moving experience.”
Harris grew up in Hanford and attended Hanford Union High School in the graduating class of 1958, he said. He was also a newspaper carrier at The Sentinel. Harris’ parents emigrated from Greece to Hanford, where is father worked for Santa Fe Railway.
After high school, Harris achieved a master’s degree at the University of California, Berkley and another master’s and Ph.D. at Harvard University. He then worked in Washington, D.C. for the Secretary of Defense and eventually became a senior White House official.
Harris has also been a faculty member for both the United States Air Force Academy, California State University, Fresno and California State University, Davis.
“Dr. Harris has committed his time to higher education institutions as well as service to the United States,” the Fresno City Council stated in the award proclamation.
Harris is founded HealthCare California, a health care enterprise, in 2004. He also serves as president of the Harry G. Harris Foundation, a charitable trust.
Additionally, Harris has lectured at universities and other organizations in Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. He continues global management and business consulting as well as in his research and lecturing.
