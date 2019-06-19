Hanford native graduates from UCSF Fresno

UCSF Fresno’s 2019 Commencement was held Thursday, June 13. More than 100 medical residents and fellows, along with three oral and maxillofacial surgery dental residents and five physician assistants completed training at UCSF Fresno this year. Many are staying in the Central Valley to care for patients, teach future physicians or continue their medical education.
Meet the Graduates:
H Kiran Reddy, MD, is completing a three-year fellowship in cardiovascular disease and will continue his medical education at UCSF Fresno as a fellow in the one-year interventional cardiology program.
Raised in Hanford, Dr. Reddy’s history with UCSF Fresno dates back to the late 1990s when he participated in UCSF Fresno’s Summer Biomedical Internship Program as a student at Hanford West High School. Later, he conducted clinical rotations at UCSF Fresno as a fourth-year medical student and returned to complete residency training in internal medicine.
When he completes the additional interventional cardiology fellowship, Dr. Reddy will have spent seven years training at UCSF Fresno. He intends to stay in the Valley to care for patients and work closely with his father, Hanford cardiologist, Raj Reddy, MD.
“We have a lot of cases of diabetes, end-stage renal disease and hypertension,” Dr. H Kiran Reddy said. “These diseases happen early in life and many patients do not have good access to health care. Coronary artery disease can occur as a result of untreated, secondary diseases.”
His goal is to increase access to cardiac health care and make a difference in Hanford and throughout the Valley. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his two children and wife Pooja Reddy, MD, who also completed internal medicine residency training at UCSF Fresno. Dr. Pooja Reddy is a current faculty member who works with internal medicine residents at the VA Central California Health Care System in Fresno.
