Hanford native credits Fresno State’s (STEP) cohort program for helping her to succeed

“Our staff here in the Kremen School are incredible,” Domingos said. “They know what you need. They tell you, they don’t mess around. They know exactly where you need to go and how to do it. They’re watching out for their students.”

McVay has been advising at Fresno State since 2012. She is one of the three academic advisers at the Kremen School who are Fresno State alumni. The trio advises over 1,500 students a semester. McVay’s love for Fresno State and ambition to want to help students who were once in her shoes is what moved her to become an adviser.

“My favorite part is being able to have the opportunity to go into their world and take that time out to have one-on-one with them. That’s their time for someone to really focus on them for the short period that we’re together,” McVay said. “So really having that human, face-to-face connection, I think that’s important.”

McVay, herself, was not able to graduate in four years and struggled with a lack of guidance during her first year as an undergraduate student. “I was still discovering myself, and I think that when you’re thrown into that situation at 18 years old, it’s scary. And being first-generation, you just don’t know where to go. And so I spent a whole year and a half struggling, trying to find out what to do.”