HANFORD — The Hanford Multicultural Theater Company has announced that the organization has been awarded a grant from the California Arts Council.

In addition to a $1,000 grant award, an HMTC member will participate in a training program, with the cooperation of the CAC that teaches how to increase effectiveness in grant proposal writing and management.

Recently named HMTC Development Director Grace Cha will use the bulk of the grant for training.

Cha, a Fresno resident, graduated from Columbia University with her Master of Science in Journalism, and from the University of California, Santa Cruz with her Bachelor of Arts in History. She worked as a journalist for over ten years as a reporter, online editor and freelance writer. She has published a novel, “The Professionals” (2014) and two children’s books, “From Korea to California: Our Journey to America” (2014) and “The Korean Spirit in the Air: The Korean Aviation School in Willows, CA” (2018).

The program features a particular emphasis in: Governmental Grant Writing, Private Foundation Grant Writing, Funding Sources, Budgets, Allowable Costs and Evaluations, to further the mission of our company in this competitive field.

