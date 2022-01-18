After numerous fits and starts, Southern California-based electric vehicle (EV) company Faraday Future is gearing up to launch its long-anticipated Central Valley production facility, according to a company press release.
To showcase the Hanford manufacturing plant, Faraday Future (FF) invited Mayor Diane Sharp to tour the facility this week.
"I found the plant to be clean, organized and buzzing with activity," Sharp said of her FF tour. "We are pleased to have Faraday Future in the neighborhood, and appreciate the myriad of ways they contribute to the local economy. "
Sharp met with John Lehn, director of government affairs at FF, established in 2014 and headquartered in Los Angeles.
"Hosting Mayor Diane Sharp at our facility was a great honor, especially with the launch of the FF 91 [EV] this summer," stated Matt Tall, vice president of manufacturing for Faraday Future. "We are working to make the city of Hanford proud to have FF here and look forward to welcoming our city officials back to our plant on a regular basis."
Sharp was given an "introductory walk-through" of the EV plant, which uses cutting-edge manufacturing processes to produce "all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles," the company announced.
FF has been plagued by a variety of issues over the years, causing employee layoffs and the delay of its much-touted Hanford manufacturing plant.
Most of FF's issues revolve around financing including an "arbitration case against the car maker's largest financial backer and shareholder, Chinese real estate group, Evergrande," as reported by the Hanford Sentinel in September 2021.
"Faraday Future claims its financial crisis was brought about by Evergrande's refusal to make scheduled payments," according to the 2021 Hanford Sentinel article.
The difficulties have not deterred FF from moving forward with its planned facility in Hanford, which is projected to benefit from the hiring of more than 300 workers.
For her part, Hanford's newly appointed mayor indicated she is excited by the EV company's plans to ramp up production and bring potential revenues to the area.
"It is great to see so many people at Faraday Future's Hanford plant working to bring the plant to full production," Sharp stated. "Faraday Future is an exciting company. I am thrilled with the investment that is being made in our community, and am honored to have been invited to tour their very impressive facility."
