In a bid to help raise money for St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, Hanford firefighters, police officers and the City’s mayor will be serving guests at the Chili’s in Hanford Tuesday night.
Hanford Mayor Travis Paden said the idea was brought to him by Hanford Chili’s staff member Jorge Eddie Jaramillo, who said in a Facebook post that the event will take place from 4-8 p.m.
“I was a server in college, and I love being a server,” Paden, whose shift will be from 5-8 p.m. said. “Any way that we could give back to the community and St. Jude’s Children Hospital, I’m all for it.”
For a donation of $1 or more, children will be allowed to tour either a fire engine or a police vehicle that will be on-site at the restaurant.
Paden said his goal was to get as many people out to the Hanford Chili’s as possible Tuesday night. He added that raising money for children’s hospitals has a special significance for him, as his daughter needed an emergency surgery from Valley Children’s Hospital when she was 5 years old.
“I’m a teacher, so obviously I have an investment with the children of our community,” Paden said. “It hit close to home in one respect, but it’s also just who I am.”
Although Hanford firefighters, police officers and the mayor will only serving customers at the Hanford location of Chili’s tomorrow, a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital will be running throughout the month of September as part of the national franchise’s Create-A-Pepper program.
In the program, which runs at participating locations, guests can purchase a coloring sheet of the franchise’s pepper logo by making a donation of at least $1 or more. The purchase price of these coloring sheets goes to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, according to the Chili’s website.
"Building on the excitement of our $100 million milestone reached in December, we are honored to kick off our 21st year of partnership with St. Jude and bring back Chili's Create-a-Pepper program to continue our brand's commitment in supporting St. Jude and the incredible work they do," said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer George Felix.