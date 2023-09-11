Hanford Chili's
The Hanford location of the Chili's franchise is shown Sept. 11. 

 Jesse Stone, Staff

In a bid to help raise money for St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, Hanford firefighters, police officers and the City’s mayor will be serving guests at the Chili’s in Hanford Tuesday night.

Hanford Mayor Travis Paden said the idea was brought to him by Hanford Chili’s staff member Jorge Eddie Jaramillo, who said in a Facebook post that the event will take place from 4-8 p.m.

“I was a server in college, and I love being a server,” Paden, whose shift will be from 5-8 p.m. said. “Any way that we could give back to the community and St. Jude’s Children Hospital, I’m all for it.”

