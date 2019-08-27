SELMA – A Hanford man sustained major injuries when he drove into the path of an oncoming big rig in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 26, according to a California Highway Patrol report. Alcohol was a factor in this collision, the CHP reported.
Steven F. Toralez, of Hanford, was driving a 2019 Kia south on State Route 43 just past 2:30 a.m. The passenger in his car was Selma’s Adrian Toralez. No ages were given.
Toralez is reported to have made a sudden left turn toward eastbound Nebraska Avenue and drove directly in the path of a 2018 Peterbilt driven by Hanford’s James T. Chesser. Chesser was driving north on State Route 43 and was approaching the green light at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue when the collision took place. He braked, but was unable to avoid colliding head on with the Kia.
Toralez was not wearing his seatbelt and suffered major injuries. His passenger was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor to moderate injuries. Both were taken to Central Regional Medical Center.
Chesser sustained minor to moderate injuries and was taken to Selma’s hospital.
