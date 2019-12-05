HANFORD — The secret is out about the mall’s newest business.
The Hanford Mall hosted a grand opening for Lavishing Lingerie and Accessories Wednesday morning — adding a little spice to the holiday season.
“Women are excited and happy to see a lingerie store in town,” co-owner Wendy Singleton said. “That means a lot.”
“So far we’ve had customers from 18 to 80,” co-owner and partner Richard Singleton said.
Under a sign that reads, “It’s our little secret,” the store’s wide variety of colorful undergarments, stockings, robes and other items are on display.
Lavishing Lingerie quietly opened in late November and has been working out the kinks that every new operation is bound to have while expanding its inventory in the meantime.
With Wednesday’s grand opening, though, the secret is out. Members of the Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce assisted in the ceremony ribbon cutting, while Que Pasa Mexican Café and Auntie Anne’s Pretzels provided snacks and refreshments.
The opening was broadcast live on KOOL 104.5FM, where Richard serves as senior vice president of corporate operations and is an on-air personality.
Wendy said that purchasing clothing — and especially lingerie — online can be hassle due to buying the items sight-unseen as well as many manufacturers not allowing lingerie to be returned at all. Those aren’t obstacles at Lavishing Lingerie. Not only can the items be seen, touched and tried on, but done with great customer service, Wendy said.
“We’re going back to the old fashioned way — one on one. You don’t have that anymore at brick-and-mortar stores,” Wendy said.
“That’s imperative — good customer service,” said Richard.
The boutique currently has five employees.
Wendy, who notched three decades of retail experience before getting the idea to open her own store, said that another goal equally important goal of the new endeavor is to meet the needs of every body type. The story currently carries sizes small through 4X and Wendy is currently looking to supply larger sizes, as well.
“Every woman wants to feel sexy,” the couple agreed.
In the new year, the shop will offer both gift cards and a reward system which offers free items and discounts after a number of full-price purchases — perfect for working toward Valentine’s Day.
“Lingerie is a giftable item that men or women can buy,” Richard said.
