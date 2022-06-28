Hanford has added a ban on the irrigation of non-functional turf to existing water conservation measures, which has led to some new rules for residents and businesses.
Non-functional turf is defined by the city as any grassy areas that are ornamental and not used for human recreational purposes such as school or sport fields and parks.
Properties affected by the ban are in the commercial, industrial and institutional sectors. Private residences and apartment complexes will not be affected. Property owned and operated by a home owners association, however, falls under the non-functional turf irrigation ban.
The ban does not apply to watering trees nor does it prevent the watering of perennial non-turf landscaping. To aid in the water conservation effort of the city, non-functional turf can be replaced by other drought tolerant landscapes. Synthetic grass, a rock garden and desert plants are examples provided by the city.
The city has provided residents with definitive guidelines for continuing water conservation.
Outdoor watering has been limited to just two days per week, based on the address number. Even numbered addresses are permitted to water on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on Wednesdays and Sundays.
No watering will be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for residents and commercial properties. Hanford residents and businesses are also prohibited from watering for two days after measurable rainfall.
Hanford water users are all required to immediately fix leaks and to not allow for runoff into hardscaped areas such as driveways, the sidewalk or large areas of concrete and gravel.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to place automatic shutoff nozzles on water hoses prior to use. Businesses and residents are allowed to only have recirculating water fountains or decorative water features with recirculating water pumps on their properties. All city utility customers are prohibited from planting rye grass, a species of perennial grass that requires an inch of water every 10 to 14 days.
In the commercial sector the water conservation measures extend into the service industry. All hotels are required to give patrons the option to reuse linens and towels throughout their stays. Restaurants are required to only serve water upon request to their guests.
Community car wash fundraisers are not allowed and newly constructed commercial car washes are required to use recycled water in their facilities.
Hanford has developed a system to address violations of the municipal codes on water conservation. A first offense results in a warning. Further offenses lead to fines to be paid to the city, after a fifth violation a flow restriction device will be installed on the water service of the offender.
The city has a complete list of restrictions and procedures available in the Hanford Municipal Code in chapter 13.04 on water usage and conservation. Residents can also find information on ways to conserve water to comply with the new ban at the website water.ca.gov under the water efficient landscaping section.