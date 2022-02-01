Retired judge Timothy S. Buckley joined more than 10 authors at the Hanford Branch Library for a meet and greet book signing Saturday.
All of the scribes, including Buckley, hail from the Central Valley and have penned books ranging from children's to sci-fi.
Buckley, 76, grew up in Hanford and spent much of his career as a state court of appeal justice in Fresno.
He was appointed to the Fresno-based Fifth District California Court of Appeal by Gov. George Deukmejian in 1990. He retired from the appeals court in 2009.
Kings, Folsom and grandkids
After retiring from the bench, Buckley moved from Kings County to Folsom to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He also served as a kind of substitute judge "as needed" until 2017.
His book — published in paperback less than a year ago — is titled "Passion In Black: The Uninhibited Life of a Small-Town Judge."
An Amazon reviewer describes Buckley's book as "a comprehensive look at one man's life as a judge throughout a 40-year career ... a remembrance of not only the job, but the people, places and lessons encountered along the way, told with humor, interspersed with irreverence and the appropriate amount of self-deprecation."
Buckley, who had a private law practice in Lemoore, recalled the days he served as an assigned judge — before the county had a municipal court.
"I started out in Kings County," said Buckley, whose parents were school teachers. In fact, his father taught science classes at Lemoore High School, Buckley's alma mater.
Before he was assigned to the Fresno state Court of Appeal, Buckley served as a Justice Court judge in Kings County.
"Kings County, at the time, did not have a municipal court," he recalled. "It had a justice court, which handled all the less serious" cases.
A graduate of the University of Santa Clara (now Santa Clara U) — where he received his juris doctorate degree in 1973 — Buckley credits his wife of 53 years with keeping him centered throughout his career on the bench.
"I was primarily from Hanford," Buckley said, noting he commuted to Fresno while serving as a state of appeal judge. "My first 66 years was living in Hanford."
Buckley attended a private Jesuit university for law school, served in the U.S. Army in the 1960s, grew up in a rural community, and was not afraid to hand down tough sentences, as long as they were fair.
"I do believe in strict punishment for serious crimes," he said, before the book signing Saturday. "I don't care who you are as long as you're treated fairly.
"I was considered a strict sentencer during my time," Buckley continued. "I never liked the label — you know, 'hanging judge' or anything like that."
Fairness is a vital personal quality for any judge, he said, noting a distaste for people in positions of authority who receive favoritism.
"I've always had a big problem with people supposedly having power getting breaks because of who they are and what they do."
Buckley wrote his book, he said, mostly to convey a sense of what he did and who he was while serving as a judge.
"Its purpose was, initially, to compile a list of anecdotes to my grandchildren," he said, noting he has four grandkids, ages 7–13. "As any grandfather will tell you, grandchildren are just a delight. When you have 'em, it changes you."
No one's above the law
Buckley makes it clear people are expected to behave in accordance with the law, especially if it's their job to enforce it.
"I think judges, police officers and DAs (district attorneys) should be held to a higher standard," he said. "I mean, you took the job."
Buckley said he has mellowed with age, however. He thinks redemption is important in a society that seems increasingly prone not to forgive people for their mistakes in life.
"I have gotten more liberal with age, which is interesting because a lot of people become more conservative — more set in their ways," he said. "I did a lot of work with ex-cons ... talking with people who have made some serious mistakes, who can't find redemption."
One example of how much he's changed is Buckley's position on the death penalty.
"I used to be a strong advocate for the death penalty," he said. "I don't know that I believe in it anymore. I've seen a lot of people who have been proved innocent on death row ... I haven't seen very many rich, White people executed. I've seen a lot of minorities sentenced to death, and I don't think that is by accident."
As a judge, Buckley said, it was not his job to forgive people convicted of crimes by juries. His job, he said, was to try cases fairly and to enforce the law.
"I'm not the person who should be forgiving," he said. "It's the victims who need to forgive [or not] ... My whole life I've spent disabusing people of the opinion that judges are greater than they are."
Although he does not miss the hot summer months or the winter fog that creeps through the Central Valley, Buckley said he does miss the people of Hanford.
"It was a nice place to grow up," he said.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Buckley credits the people of Hanford and Lemoore with instilling values in him that shaped his beliefs in fairness and forgiveness.
Switching gears, the retired judge said his next book could focus on the seedier side of the court, such as corruption and foul play.
Buckley said the vast majority of law-enforcement officers he knows — and he knows a lot of cops — have integrity. However, Buckley acknowledges there are exceptions to the rule.
"They want all the benefits without being held accountable," he said of some people in law enforcement who abuse their positions. "That's why I've always been a fan of the police. I'm very close to law enforcement in Kings County."
'Passion for noir'?
Although he has no plans to write a follow-up to "Passion In Black," Buckley said he might focus on the darker side of life, which he observed while sitting on the bench.
"The sequel to my book, if I were to write it, would be the stories that would trash the reputations of other people, including embarrassing moments of my own," he said with a chuckle.
Switching gears, Buckley acknowledged he's been blessed throughout life — growing up in the Central Valley, then serving as a California judge, and finally in retirement as a grandfather.
"I'm not saying Kings County was a rosy place for everybody," he said, "but it was very typical of the Valley.
"The San Joaquin Valley is a very conservative area," he continued. "It's just a different place to grow up."
