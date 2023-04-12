Kids Day event

Marchers hold a banner during a previous Kids Day event

 Contributed by Hanford Chamber of Commerce

A Kids Day event at Hanford Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, aims to raise awareness about child abuse and prevention in Kings County.

“Families should come together to get resources that our community has that we might not know of and to have fun,” said Executive Director of Kings Partnership Gabby Rodriguez.

The mall event is free, and preceded by a walk through town starting at the Hanford Civic Center at 8 a.m. Once the walk through town is complete, activities like karaoke, face painting, pony rides and a petting zoo will be waiting for the children at the Hanford Mall.

