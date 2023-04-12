A Kids Day event at Hanford Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, aims to raise awareness about child abuse and prevention in Kings County.
“Families should come together to get resources that our community has that we might not know of and to have fun,” said Executive Director of Kings Partnership Gabby Rodriguez.
The mall event is free, and preceded by a walk through town starting at the Hanford Civic Center at 8 a.m. Once the walk through town is complete, activities like karaoke, face painting, pony rides and a petting zoo will be waiting for the children at the Hanford Mall.
“Once everyone gets there, they will do a ceremonial balloon release,” said Hanford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amory Marple. “There’s a bunch of activities there for the rest of the day.”
Marple said that organizers for the event are hoping to see 1,000 children at the walk, and those who participate will be given blue balloons which will be ceremoniously released once the children reach Hanford Mall.
“It’s all free for kids to participate,” Marple said. “They do have to check in, so there is a registration where they get a wristband that allows them access. There will be an additional 20 other resource tables, and each one will have some type of kid’s activity. We also have tables specifically for child abuse prevention.”
The event is held in the month of April in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month. An estimated six children per 1,000 had proven cases of child abuse or neglect in Kings County in 2020, according to KidsData.
“This event specifically is geared towards bringing awareness in order to prevent a situation from happening,” Marple said. “If an event, sadly, happens, then they know how to properly report it.”
The event is designed to be attended by children and families throughout the entirety of Kings County. Marple said that Hanford Mall was selected as the location for Kids Day as a central location to keep the event open to all Kings County residents.
“It’s important that this event is family-friendly,” Rodriguez said. “We wanted to provide an event that was free-of-charge. Families can have different financial situations, and we wanted to create an event that was fun.”