It’s been said that west is the direction of change.

On hazy days, you can still put your back to the snow-capped Sierra Nevada mountains, look west over Kings County and see that change.

In this special collector’s edition of The Hanford Sentinel, we look to celebrate a few historic milestones in the history of Kings County, including the 130th Anniversary of the incorporation of the city, the 60th Anniversary of Naval Air Station Lemoore and the 135th Anniversary of The Sentinel itself.

But more than that, this publication is a celebration of the history, culture and people of Kings County. We hope to showcase at least a glimpse of why Hanford has been “A Place Called Home” for so many of us for so many years.

One of the great things that I’ve noticed while compiling stories for “A Place Called Home” and reporting for the Sentinel over the years is how close the community is to its history.

The legacy of 'The Grand Old Man of Hanford' can be seen all around Hanford Not far from Downtown Hanford stands a flour mill which is woven into the history of the city itself. The Lacey Milling Company has stood at the corner of 5th and Redington streets for more than 130 years.

Hanford history isn’t hidden away in a musty old book in a locked basement. It’s towering above us from all angles any time we head downtown. It isn’t told to us by pipe-smoking professors wearing tweed jackets; it’s told by the sons, daughters and grandchildren of the people who lived it.

Gen Z experiences movies and performances at the Fox theater now the same way the Greatest Generation did before WWII. Community events at the Civic Auditorium are no less enjoyed now than they were during the Roaring ‘20s.

Unlike many other cities, Hanford’s history has not faded away into museums or been flattened into parking lots (and we can thank the community’s diligent and watchful preservationists for that). The soil that grows the groceries we buy at the Thursday Night Market is the same soil that nurtured the county’s first farms.

Looking at Hanford now, it’s easy to see why so many risked so much to make this area a place they’d want to call home. From the Tachi-Yokut Tribe that traveled the Bering Strait to the pioneering Americans looking for a little stability in the Wild West to the Chinese immigrants who settled here once the railroad was finished to the Okies fleeing the Dust Bowl, and even now to a newsroom full of journalists, most of which are from the Midwest, it’s easy to see why people have come to call Hanford home.

We hope that this publication serves to tell at least a small portion of these stories. To tell them all would take at least 135 years.