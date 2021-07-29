The City of Hanford is preparing for its National Night Out for an evening of games, entertainment and community bonding.
According to Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez, the event is set a week after its national date — Aug. 3 — and will take place on Aug. 10. Since the 3rd falls on the first Tuesday of the month, Hanford City Council would miss much of the event while their meeting is in session.
“I think mainly, a lot of the time the City Council wants to go out there and we can’t because we’re having City Council meetings, so I think we planned this event so we can actually be out there and enjoy the festivities of National Night Out."
Hanford Police Sgt. Justin Vallin says they'll starting the event at 5:30 p.m. at Civic Center Park. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided, along with first responder demos and displays, rides from Freddie the Fire Truck, fire hose races, live music, and a water balloon fight.
“It’s the one time through the entire year that we get to hold an event free for the community to come and meet each other and to get different information and meet their neighbors, community leaders and public safety providers,” Vallin said.
Last year, National Night Out was delayed due to COVID, with limited resource booths available. This year, however, it seems to be back in full swing for the community to enjoy.
