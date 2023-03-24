The City of Hanford has inked a $70,000 partnership with the firm Retail Strategies for service focusing on attracting new business and creating a blueprint for the future of downtown.
The services provided by the company, which has addresses in Alabama and Texas, will focus on providing the city with data and techniques to attract new businesses, and a branch of the company called Downtown Strategies will develop a five-year strategic plan for downtown Hanford.
“We’re confident that they [Retail Strategies] will be a good partner for the City of Hanford because they’ve shown with other cities that they are able to help with different efforts in revitalizing downtowns,” said Brian Johnson, Hanford community relations manager. “We know that this is something that the citizens, elected officials and really everybody who knows Hanford has a passion for, and recognizes the need for a vibrant downtown Hanford. “
A small team from the City consisting of Deputy City Manager Jason Waters, Johnson and City Manager Mario Cifuentez will visit Retail Strategies in Birmingham, Alabama for a crash course on how to attract new businesses to the city on May 18.
Johnson said that as part of the agreement, Retail Strategies will take a data-driven approach to analyzing potential gaps and needs in Hanford’s marketplace. According to Johnson, having the numbers readily available to city staff makes persuading and working with potential business owners easier.
Waters said that Retail Strategies’ easy access to a large set of statistics and different disciplinary perspectives means the company has tools and resources that Hanford city staff can draw on.
“I don’t have access to [certain data] at my fingertips,” Waters said. “They have the resources to access that. Another thing is that they provide a comprehensive strategy to improve our town that pulls together multiple disciplines. I have a community development background. I think in terms of structure, things. That’s how my brain is wired. They are going to have a comprehensive vision that looks at how we reach out to existing businesses, how we bring them in, and they’re going to look at it from multiple disciplines.”
Johnson said the City has posted a survey to their social media pages asking residents for their likes, dislikes and wanted businesses downtown as one of the first steps in the partnership.
The results of the survey will be analyzed by Downtown Strategies to develop a strategic plan and presented in a stakeholders meeting in late April.
“We want people to be honest about how they see downtown Hanford right now and how it could be better,” Johnson said. “We may have our own ideas, and City Council may have their own ideas about how downtown Hanford could be improved, more vibrant, more welcoming, more friendly to visitors, more friendly to businesses, but ultimately it’s not just our opinion that matters. It’s the community’s.”
Johnson acknowledged that in the wake of a $12.5 million settlement agreement between Helena Agri-Enterprises and the City of Hanford, the City may not immediately accomplish everything identified as a priority for downtown Hanford in the strategic plan.
“We’re going to identify a couple of the most important things, and prioritize with the input of Retail Strategies and property owners and residents as well,” Johnson said. “It remains to be seen how much will be implemented on a short-term basis, but we know that having this plan is the first step of revitalizing downtown.”
Waters added that the development of the strategic plan for downtown Hanford opens up the opportunity for the City to seek grant funding.
“Even though the General Fund might not have the funding for it, we still need a vision and a priority in order to apply for those grant funds,” Waters said. “We can’t just wait, sit around and decide last minute to build it or implement a vision for downtown. This allows us to create that vision, and even if we’re not using General Fund dollars, it gives us the opportunity to seek out grant funding to fill that gap.”
Johnson said that the team from Downtown Strategies would visit Hanford in-person to see the downtown for themselves during the workshop scheduled for late April. The final version of the strategic downtown plan is estimated to arrive in August, according to Johnson.
“We don’t want that plan to sit on the shelf,” Johnson said. “It’s my understanding that some plans relating to downtown Hanford have been developed in the past but haven’t been implemented. That’s something we want to make sure we commit to, not just having it collect dust but having it benefit downtown and all of Hanford.”