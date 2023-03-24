The City of Hanford has inked a $70,000 partnership with the firm Retail Strategies for service focusing on attracting new business and creating a blueprint for the future of downtown.

The services provided by the company, which has addresses in Alabama and Texas, will focus on providing the city with data and techniques to attract new businesses, and a branch of the company called Downtown Strategies will develop a five-year strategic plan for downtown Hanford.

“We’re confident that they [Retail Strategies] will be a good partner for the City of Hanford because they’ve shown with other cities that they are able to help with different efforts in revitalizing downtowns,” said Brian Johnson, Hanford community relations manager. “We know that this is something that the citizens, elected officials and really everybody who knows Hanford has a passion for, and recognizes the need for a vibrant downtown Hanford. “

