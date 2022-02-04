There's nothing like a circus to generate excitement in town.
The folks at Circus Alegria are inviting Central Valley residents, families and visitors to the Kings County Fairgrounds to witness high-wire acts and other attractions.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Circus Alegria performers will display their talents at the Kings Fair in Hanford (801 S. 10th Ave.).
The show continues throughout the weekend. It closes after a performance Monday evening.
Scheduled Times
Saturday – Feb. 5: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday – Feb. 6: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Monday – Feb. 7: 7:30 p.m.
Tickets*
General Admission: $25 (child) | $35 (adult)
Ringside: $40 (child) | $40 (adult)
*$1.50 processing fee noted online
Visit: Circus Alegria | www.circusalegria.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.