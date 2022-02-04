There's nothing like a circus to generate excitement in town. 

The folks at Circus Alegria are inviting Central Valley residents, families and visitors to the Kings County Fairgrounds to witness high-wire acts and other attractions.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Circus Alegria performers will display their talents at the Kings Fair in Hanford (801 S. 10th Ave.).

The show continues throughout the weekend. It closes after a performance Monday evening.

Scheduled Times

Saturday – Feb. 5: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday – Feb. 6: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Monday – Feb. 7: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets*

General Admission: $25 (child) | $35 (adult)

Ringside: $40 (child) | $40 (adult)

*$1.50 processing fee noted online

Visit: Circus Alegria | www.circusalegria.com

