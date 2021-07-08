The baseball diamond at the Bob Hill Youth Athletic Complex might be a far cry from Shea Stadium, where New York Mets pitcher Steve Holquin used to play, but it’s a great spot to teach his son the game.
Holquin played in the Major Leagues from 2005 to 2007 alongside David Wright after he was drafted from Porterville College. Now, he’s an assistant coach with the Central California Cal Ripken League’s Hanford team, where his 10-year-old son, Deegan plays. It’s been a positive experience for him, he said, and watching his son and his friends play has in part reminded him of what made him love the game in the first place.
“I guess it takes you back to childhood a little bit. Back when you played — just to see the enjoyment out of the kids when they do something good and to just see the growth throughout the practices,” Holquin said. “Because these kids have worked hard for a month straight, practicing every day, with tournaments during the weekends, then back to practice, so the kids have put in a lot of work.”
This year it’s Hanford’s turn to host the Cen Cal tournaments. Last week, the 10-year-olds just finished up, with Hanford beating the Tri-Cities, Clovis and Tulare teams. And while they were eliminated in their game with Bullard, it hasn’t hampered his desire to follow the same path his father took.
“I’ve always played baseball — I just never really took it serious until I knew I actually want to be in the MLB,” Deegan said. “But I don’t want to retire that early.”
On Monday, the 11-year-old teams started their tournaments, which will conclude Saturday. Meanwhile, Holquin said regardless of who's playing, the unity in the community is strong, especially coming back from the pandemic.
“I feel like everyone was really supportive in getting the kids out there and watching the kids play and stuff,” he said.
