For more than a quarter century, Hanford has hosted an Easter Egg hunt. Unfortunately, when COVID-19 hit in 2020, the hunt was put on hold.
The traditional event returned to downtown Hanford on Friday morning, April 15 — two days before Easter.
Hundreds of happy kids and relaxed parents participated in the festivities. Held on the grounds at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, it was organized by the city's Parks & Community Services department.
Armando M. da Silva, recreation supervisor for the department, had his hands full on Friday. He held a wireless microphone and gave instructions to dozens of anxious youngsters from the 7–9 age group. They were lined up to gather as many eggs as possible under a relatively short time limit.
"Are we ready?" da Silva asked, his voice booming across the landscape in front of the picturesque blue-and-yellow Civic Auditorium.
"Junior rec leaders and kids...three, two, one.... Go!" he instructed them. "We got 3,000 eggs out there. Drop off your eggs and come back."
The kids cheerfully followed da Silva's instructions, bringing handfuls (and shirts full) of eggs to their moms and dads, encircling the grass where those 3,000 treats were placed.
Older kids (between 8 and 9) were not allowed to use baskets to pick up eggs, da Silva explained. The idea, he said, was to encourage children to be creative — "think outside the box."
"Parents enjoyed it," the recreation supervisor said. "[They] loved the creativity of the 'no baskets' rule" for gathering eggs.
"We do crazy things around here, things that are out of the ordinary...unique and exciting," he said, confirming the previous two Easter events were postponed because of COVID.
"Better than expected," da Silva said of this year's turn-out.
"This is my first year doing it," he said, noting Hanford has hosted an Easter Egg hunt for "at least about 30 years."
In addition to the Easter Egg hunt, everyone got a chance to ride on a classic open-air fire truck.
In addition, the city's famous, colorful carousel ride, food vendors, cotton-candy stands, and a "Kids Zone" were all sponsored by Hanford.
It was a genuine "Community Event," da Silva said.
"The kids," he replied, pointing out his favorite part of the event. "The joy it brings to them...the smiles you get from them."
Kaitlyn Lusk, recreation coordinator for the city's Parks & Community Services department, shared her first-year experiences at the traditional event.
"It is fun," Lusk said. "A lot of people in the community come out. Having them [here] after COVID, and finally be able to be together, it's rewarding."
Cayn Sanchez, a facility host with the Parks & Community Services department, acted as conductor of the popular carousel ride.
"I like it," said Sanchez, who has operated the restored carousel for the past four or five years. I like to see the kids have fun."
Turning to face the carousel and children onboard — all eager to go for a spin — Sanchez said, "The future...here."
"It's great," he added. "Great for the kids...great for the city."