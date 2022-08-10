In an effort to address public concerns about transparency, the City of Hanford has hired Brian Johnson as its new community relations manager.
Johnson's first day was Monday.
City Manager Mario Cifuentez said that in early 2020, the City saw a need for a dedicated position to manage the City’s social media platforms and to develop a comprehensive plan for community outreach and messaging.
"Unfortunately," he said, "it wasn’t until this year’s annual City Council goal setting retreat, which occurred on March 29 of this year, that Council directed staff to move forward with the hiring of that new position," Cifuentez said.
"Once formally approved by Council as part of the City’s mid-cycle budget process, the City created a job description and conducted an open recruitment for the position. The City received over a dozen applications and has selected the top candidate to fill the new position," Cifuentez said.
Johnson has experience in the field of public relations, having formerly served as Adventist Health's communications director. Before that he was a reporter with ABC 30.
"Reporters thrive under pressure so I can roll with the punches. I also love to tell stories and in my time as a reporter I was able to learn how to do that," Johnson said, adding that he is looking forward to getting a feel for the city, learning about the culture of Hanford and becoming familiar with the inner workings of the city government.
"After I made the career change, I wasn't exactly sure what I wanted to do. I was always interested in healthcare, and decided to go into it from the administrative side," Johnson said.
Johnson said that his time as a reporter will be beneficial to his new position.
"I have partnerships and contacts I made during my time at ABC 30 that make me a familiar face to the community. My time at Adventist Health also made me a known figure," he said.
The salary range for the position is between $80,628 and $98,460 annually, according to Johnson. In addition to maintaining the social media for the City, Johnson will be in charge of drafting press releases, as well as being the "face of Hanford," according to Cifeuntez.