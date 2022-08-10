Brian Johnson

 Contributed

In an effort to address public concerns about transparency, the City of Hanford has hired Brian Johnson as its new community relations manager.

Johnson's first day was Monday.

City Manager Mario Cifuentez said that in early 2020, the City saw a need for a dedicated position to manage the City’s social media platforms and to develop a comprehensive plan for community outreach and messaging.

