Hanford High Wrestling team
Hanford Joint Union High School District recognized the Hanford High School wrestling team during Tuesday night’s board meeting with certificates presented by Superintendent Victor Rosa. 

 David Moreno, Staff

The team, led by head coach Ronnie Reyes and assistant coach Steven Stryd, won the West Yosemite League in February for the first time in 20 years.

Students Brody Pulis, Jacob Mendoza, Israel Sanchez, Ariel Reyes, and Emily Urbieta were recognized for their athletic achievements.

