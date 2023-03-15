The Hanford High wrestling team was recognized during Tuesday night’s school board meeting with certificates presented by Superintendent Victor Rosa.
The team, led by head coach Ronnie Reyes and assistant coach Steven Stryd, won the West Yosemite League in February for the first time in 20 years.
Students Brody Pulis, Jacob Mendoza, Israel Sanchez, Ariel Reyes, and Emily Urbieta were recognized for their athletic achievements.
Giovanni Urbieta, who recently joined the wrestling team, has also qualified for state finals.
In other business, Rosa shared an update on a district-wide, data-driven framework which aims to improve both the learning and behavioral outcomes of students.
The district is focusing on improving its drug and anger management modules, which are being developed for the start of the next academic school year.
District officials at the meeting said that students who suffer from drug-related behavioral problems often have a hard time receiving help from a county official in a timely manner.
“Our social workers are in development so we can begin next school year during zero hour having our own drug and anger management modules that students can take and attend to avoid those suspensions and expulsions,” said Rosa.
District officials are also working on improving communication across the multiple campuses when it comes to forming the curriculum so that students at all high school campuses are receiving the same level of instruction.
Also on Tuesday, Rosa emphasized the importance of renovations to fields on multiple Hanford high school campuses.
“We continue to see abuses of the fields. There was a softball alumni game that nobody knew about, and everyone parked on the fields. Sunday the adult league soccer team played in the bowl right after the rain and just destroyed it,” said Rosa.
District officials are considering adding security to the fields on the weekends, but did not vote on the issue Tuesday.
The board also approved revisions to the graduation ceremony dress code as stated in the student-parent handbook.
The motion was passed with modifications to remove the wording, “For any student with Native American heritage or affiliation,” and “for any student with Pacific Islander heritage or affiliation,” to just be “for any student”.
The board felt that singling out students who fall under these categories would be the opposite of inclusion. Now all students are able to wear one lei and eagle feather and/or beads in their tassels during the ceremony.
Moving forward, students will not be allowed to make any modifications to their caps and gowns, and will only be allowed to wear school-approved stoles.