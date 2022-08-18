The Hanford High School varsity water polo boys and girls teams played their first game of the season in the school's newly built pool Wednesday, and for some of the athletes, this is their last year as a Bullpup.

Isreal Luna is no stranger to sports.

"I am on the baseball team and I also play softball for Team USA. I decided to try something new for my senior year so I joined the water polo team," said Luna, who hopes to attend college and major in biology with the goal of becoming an ag teacher or zookeeper.

