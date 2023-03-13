Jason Ferreira

Jason Ferreira is a finalist for California Ag Educator of the Year

 Contributed by California FFA

Jason Ferreira, an agricultural teacher at Hanford High School, has been recognized as a finalist for the 2022-23 Agricultural Educator of the Year award by the California FFA, California Farm Bureau and Nationwide.

As a finalist, Ferreira will receive a $500 cash prize and be recognized on stage at the 95th Annual State FFA Leadership Conference in Ontario later this week.

“We see the positive impact that the FFA program has had for many of our members, who have gone on to become leaders in Farm Bureau and in the agriculture community,” California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson said. “Our farm and ranch members recognize the efforts of local teachers to support the next generation of agriculturalists.”

