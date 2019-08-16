HANFORD — Thousands of students descended onto Hanford’s three high school campuses Thursday, an air of excitement and energy on the first day of school.
“The first day of school exceeded our expectations,” said Dr. Scott Pickle, principal of Hanford High School.
Pickle said the class of 2023 was welcomed with open arms, adding to the overall enrollment of 1,700 students.
Darin Parson, principal of Sierra Pacific High School, said the first day of school went great and was packed with energy from both students and teachers. He said students focused on ice breakers and team-building during every period and ended the day with a rally.
“We’re really building that Sierra Pacific family,” Parson said.
Sierra Pacific, Hanford’s newest school, continues to grow and had an enrollment of about 1,050 students, Parson said.
Total, Hanford Joint Union High School District is expecting 4,142 students in ninth through 12th grades, plus another 386 students in adult education.
Dr. Victor Rosa, HJUHSD superintendent, said he is looking forward to introducing and implementing new focus areas districtwide.
Rosa said the district will focus on five core areas this year:
- Communication – how the district and schools communicate with staff, parents and students. This includes providing opportunities to let community know what’s going on in the district and getting feedback from community and parents on their concerns.
- Data – have all data in a timely manner to make decisions for student instruction. This means instead of waiting for a progress report, data shows where students stand on a weekly basis and school can act immediately to support kids.
- School safety – evaluating safety on campuses and having a quick, user-friendly resource guide for teachers, students and parents to use if there were to be a lockdown or fire. This includes making sure plans are communicated with the police and fire departments and the community so everyone knows what’s expected of them in an emergency event.
- Online charter school – growing the online charter school, which opened last year.
- Intervention model – implementing a new, multi-tiered system of support for students academically, behaviorally and emotionally.
Rosa said staff was excited about the new focuses of the district and continuing to help the kids navigate their sometimes-complicated high school lives.
Along those lines, Pickle said Hanford High School will continue this year with the BullpUP schedule on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which was implemented to support directed intervention and enrichment for all students.
New this year will be “one to one” technology, meaning every student will be issued a Chromebook for schoolwork.
“As with all of our programs, we are focused on student success and the belief in our mission — integrity, knowledge and respect for every person, every day,” he said.
In terms of improvements, Rosa said both Hanford High and Hanford West had their cafeterias redone recently, helping ease the flow of students and getting them food in a faster and more efficient way.
Sierra Pacific is in the middle of construction of a new administration/library/career center building and a pool. While this has caused some delays around campus, Parson said the end result will be well worth it.
