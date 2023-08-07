Hanford High football fans gathered on Saturday evening for the annual Hall of Fame dinner.
The event, held at the Fraternal Hall in Hanford, honored past players and coaches of the beloved Bullpups team.
Some 300 former players, fans, present players and their supportive parents crowded into the venue to feast on a trip-tip and chicken dinner, reminisce with old friends, and enjoy the feeling of “once a Bullpup, always a Bullpup”.
This year's honorees included former wide receiver Daniel Dominguez-Price, class of 2002, who helped the “Pups” win the first Dog Bowl in 2002, running back Fred Leathers, class of 1970, who went on to play for College of the Sequoias and Cal Berkely, and former coaches Joe Maciel and Josh Young.
Young still holds the record of most wins by a Hanford High football coach with a 99-57 record. His team won the California State Football Championship, division IV in 2015.