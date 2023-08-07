Hanford High football fans gathered on Saturday evening for the annual Hall of Fame dinner.

The event, held at the Fraternal Hall in Hanford, honored past players and coaches of the beloved Bullpups team.

Some 300 former players, fans, present players and their supportive parents crowded into the venue to feast on a trip-tip and chicken dinner, reminisce with old friends, and enjoy the feeling of “once a Bullpup, always a Bullpup”.

