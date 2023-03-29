Hanford Joint Union High School District, Board Meeting - March 28
 David Moreno, Staff

Several Hanford Joint Union High School District staff members were recognized during Tuesday night’s board meeting with an Excellence in Education award.

Christa Smith received an award for Teacher of the Year, Ruben Valdovinos was named Classified Employee of the Year, and Catherine Garman received Student Services Professional of the Year.

Each employee was introduced by their respective principal and received the opportunity to thank the board of directors directly.

