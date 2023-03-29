Several Hanford Joint Union High School District staff members were recognized during Tuesday night’s board meeting with an Excellence in Education award.
Christa Smith received an award for Teacher of the Year, Ruben Valdovinos was named Classified Employee of the Year, and Catherine Garman received Student Services Professional of the Year.
Each employee was introduced by their respective principal and received the opportunity to thank the board of directors directly.
Additionally, the board approved funding for the $11 million Neighbor Bowl Remodel Project.
A timeline for construction was not part of the discussion.
A resolution was also passed by the board establishing a formal Hanford Joint Union High School Staff Appreciation Day on May 17.
Superintendent Victor Rosa said the appreciation staff event will consist of a staff-wide barbeque and will include prizes and giveaways.
The Adventist Health Extern Agreement, which ensures students are able to continue to participate in health internships, was also approved by the board.
The board also passed an agreement with the Kings County Office of Education for the continuation of its Student Absence Review Board.
“We are entering the contract, but we are also having some very deep conversations with the county on services for our student attendance review board. So, the contact is there, and we intend to participate next year. However, we do feel like there needs to be a bit more happening there,” said Rosa.
The board was also presented with information regarding the Hanford Joint Union High School District, Local Control and Accountability Plan Goal 2. This particular goal focuses on parent participation, equity, student safety, and school connectedness.
The district now uses an application called Parentsquare, which allows them to send information on a wider scale — the district has more than 5,000 student-parent contacts that can be notified at any given time.
According to district officials, the application has been very successful at reaching certain parents but faces roadblocks with others who have trouble accessing the technology.
Another major marker in the goal is the tracking of student attendance, which district officials say has fluctuated over recent years. Online learning has created an ongoing district-wide struggle to get certain students to attend school every single day.
The update is the second in the ongoing series of updates being presented to the board, the third and final goal will be shared at the April 12 board meeting.