The first covered the installation of framing for a new scoreboard and will cost $148,305.99, funded by building reserve funds.
The second covered additional rebar work that is being required by the Division of State Architect during backcheck, the cost is $14,996.30.
The last change order covered further electrical work, which would move conduit wiring for stadium lights to the visitor side due to an unforeseen technical condition.
The last two change orders will be funded through state facilities program savings, building reserves, and bond funds.
The A-C Electric Company bid of $1,536,800 for the Hanford West High School and Sierra Pacific High School athletic field lighting project was accepted by the board.
Due to a lower bid from a different construction company, the board indefinitely tabled the Hanford high cafeteria project change order to repair dry rot under the eve on the north side of the main hall above the clerestory windows.
The new bid will be presented to the board at the next meeting.
Lastly, the board approved the Hanford high school cafeteria HVAC project's proposed change order to extend electrical conduits that were placed in a pull box during a modernization project.
The cost of the repair work is not to exceed $25,000.