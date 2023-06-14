The Hanford Joint Union High School District board approved a $61,721.20 cost increase for the Neighbor Bowl remodel project Tuesday night to cover an electrical situation discovered while re-grading a berm.
“As they started work on the visitor side they found that the wiring for the stadium lights on the three poles on that side was less than a foot below grade and it should've been three feet below grade,” said Renee Creech, assistant superintendent of business services and operations.
To be in compliance with the Department of Industrial Relations Electrical Safety Orders, the conduits and wires need to be set at least 36 inches below grade.
Superintendent Victor Rosa also shared an update about the Hanford West High School Safe Path of Travel project, which has been ongoing since December 2022.
After reviewing traffic patterns and safe crossings on the Hanford West campus the City of Hanford was asked to add crosswalks on Campus Drive and Centennial.
District officials have been working with county and city leaders to create a safer environment for students making their way into the campus and according to district officials, adding a crosswalk on the west side of campus along Campus Drive would ensure that students are safely crossing the street.
Talks are ongoing, and another project update will be shared in early August.
The board also held a public hearing to discuss 2023-24 budget revisions. No action was taken and the budget is slated to be approved at the next meeting.
The board also approved an agreement between the district and UC Merced, allowing the university to place teacher candidates in Hanford high schools to satisfy their credentialing requirements.