Hanford Bowl
Buy Now

Construction crews work on the Neighbor Bowl remodel project Wednesday.

 David Moreno. Staff

The Hanford Joint Union High School District board approved a $61,721.20 cost increase for the Neighbor Bowl remodel project Tuesday night to cover an electrical situation discovered while re-grading a berm.

“As they started work on the visitor side they found that the wiring for the stadium lights on the three poles on that side was less than a foot below grade and it should've been three feet below grade,” said Renee Creech, assistant superintendent of business services and operations.

To be in compliance with the Department of Industrial Relations Electrical Safety Orders, the conduits and wires need to be set at least 36 inches below grade.

Tags

Recommended for you