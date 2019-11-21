HANFORD — All our their favorites floats and performers are set to return to the Macy’s Day Parade this Thanksgiving, including Snoopy, Tom Turkey and Santa Claus — but keen-eyed viewers may see some familiar local faces as well.
The Hanford High Cheer Team will be on the iconic parade route on Thanksgiving morning as part of the Spirit of America Cheer, a group of 500 elite cheerleaders from around the United States.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” cheer team member Darian Cunha said.
The team was selected by Morton Burgue and Regina Kahn of Cheergyms, based out of Concord, Hanford High Cheer Team Captain Victoria Ramirez explained.
This past summer, the varsity team attended a cheer camp hosted by Burgue and Kahn, who are also choreographers and representatives of the Macy’s Spirit of America cheer team. Burgue saw the team perform and selected them to go to the parade.
During the parade, the cheer team will participate in a performance that features all 500 cheerleaders from across the country.
You have free articles remaining.
While spending the week in the Big Apple the team, led by Varsity Head Coach Timerie Correia, will also attend a Broadway Show, see the world-famous Rockettes and visit Central Park, the Sept. 11 memorial and other landmarks.
In addition, the team was unified in their excitement to try that famous New York-style Pizza, though they were passionately split on whether they’d need a side of ranch dressing to go with it.
No member of the team has been to New York before, so they’ll all experience it together for the first time – blistering cold and all.
One member of the team remarked that the trip will be especially memorable because many members have been cheering together for most of their academic careers.
Tuesday, the team will appear on “The Today Show.”
The team consists of Samantha Cervantes, Alexis Cordero, Victoria Ramirez, Mackenzie Vigario, Sarah Medina, Haylee Pierce, Justine Vasquez, Reagin Perryman, Darian Cunha, Kamryn Cordero, Nyellie Gomez and Jazmine Pacheco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.