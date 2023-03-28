Hanford High School's Jason Ferreira, the state's "Ag Educator of the Year," said Monday the best part of the recognition is that he can represent agriculture educators across the state.

“It feels like I’m a representative for a big group, and for me, that’s the best part of this,” Ferreira said. “I’m one Golden Owl Award winner, but there are over a thousand ag teachers in California, and I got chosen not necessarily as the best one, but a representative for the entire group of agriculture teachers.”

The Golden Owl Award is an award sponsored by Nationwide in partnership with the California FFA Foundation and the California Farm Bureau. It includes a $3,000 donation, which will go to support agricultural education at Hanford High. Ferreira said that agricultural education provides knowledge and skills for any career or post-secondary options.

