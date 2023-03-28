Hanford High School's Jason Ferreira, the state's "Ag Educator of the Year," said Monday the best part of the recognition is that he can represent agriculture educators across the state.
“It feels like I’m a representative for a big group, and for me, that’s the best part of this,” Ferreira said. “I’m one Golden Owl Award winner, but there are over a thousand ag teachers in California, and I got chosen not necessarily as the best one, but a representative for the entire group of agriculture teachers.”
The Golden Owl Award is an award sponsored by Nationwide in partnership with the California FFA Foundation and the California Farm Bureau. It includes a $3,000 donation, which will go to support agricultural education at Hanford High. Ferreira said that agricultural education provides knowledge and skills for any career or post-secondary options.
“When we talk about the most basic of necessities that everyone has to have, it’s agriculture,” Ferreira said. “Food, fuel, fiber and when people learn about their most basic necessity, agriculture, they begin to appreciate where their food comes from, and they begin to develop a strong connection to help improve the agriculture industry. That’s something that they need to understand coming from an agricultural community. When agriculture thrives, the agricultural community thrives.”
Ferreira has been a teacher for 12 years and a teacher at Hanford High for six. When he was a high schooler himself, Ferreira said he had no doubts that he wanted to go straight into an agriculture class his freshman year, thanks to family stories.
“When I was an eighth grader, my mom pulled out a box of memorabilia that she had when she was an FFA member at Tulare Union High School,” Ferreira said. “She was telling me stories, telling me all about how the FFA organization impacted her, how her ag teacher impacted her, memories and experiences she had developed.”
When Ferreira walked into the classroom, he saw the same agriculture teacher that his mother had in high school. Ferreira said the way his teacher introduced him made him feel special, and he knew then and there that he wanted to be an agricultural teacher. For Ferreira, teaching is a way to help other people grow.
“My favorite part of teaching is seeing a student that didn’t necessarily understand themselves realize their potential, realize their abilities, their impact and they have something special about themselves and believe in themselves,” Ferreira said. “You do something for them that nobody else has done, to help them realize that they have something special about themselves."
For his fellow agriculture teachers, Ferreira encouraged them, saying that even if they don’t see the gratitude, their work is necessary and makes a real impact.
“Regardless of your title or the status of an award or a plaque or a trophy or a ribbon or cash prize of any sort, the value of a good agriculture teacher comes from the impact you make on your students, their families and the local community,” Ferreira said.