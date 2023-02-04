Medical specialists at Beltone, a center for the hearing impaired in Hanford, are encouraging residents to check on their hearing health — saying a new study shows it could potentially save their lives.
The study, which was published in JAMA Neurology last month, found evidence that the use of hearing restoration devices was associated with a 19% decrease in hazards of long-term cognitive decline such as incident dementia.
Beltone reached out to the Sentinel to discuss the study.
“The biggest thing is really pushing early detection, like with any health care issue, untreated hearing loss is no different,” said specialist Dennis L. Thomas
Thomas said he hopes that with new research that indicates the use of hearing devices as a functional tool to prevent cognitive decline and dementia that more residents will get tested.
He goes on to say, “whether you have Alzheimer's or preexisting conditions, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, whatever it may be, it doesn’t really matter because you can be perfectly healthy, but if you go with untreated hearing loss it could lead to rapid cognitive decline.
“It's important to stimulate the auditory system, it needs exercise like the rest of your body. The more you use it the more it's preserved,” Thomas said.
Thomas said cases are common, expecially in clients over the age of 70.
“We see it every day, our clientele is typically 70 plus, and with Alzheimer's and cognitive decline being so prevalent in our society we see different degrees of it every single day,” he continued. “We had a patient down at the Vasilia office who was demoing our product … we had one couple come in, the husband had severe Alzheimer's, he could barely get through a hearing test …when they came to their follow-up visit his wife was in absolute tears … the patient had regained some cognitive function and was able to have a conversation with his wife again.”