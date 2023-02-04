Medical specialists at Beltone, a center for the hearing impaired in Hanford, are encouraging residents to check on their hearing health — saying a new study shows it could potentially save their lives.

The study, which was published in JAMA Neurology last month, found evidence that the use of hearing restoration devices was associated with a 19% decrease in hazards of long-term cognitive decline such as incident dementia.

Beltone reached out to the Sentinel to discuss the study.

