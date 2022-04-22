The Hanford Chamber of Commerce and Goodwill Industries of South Central California marked the opening of a new Hanford superstore and combined donation center Friday with a ribbon cutting.
The new store is five times larger than the Lemoore location and will employ 22 full-time employees allowing the company to fulfill its mission to provide work opportunities and skills development to people with barriers to employment and expand its offerings to Kings County customers. While all current employees will transfer to the new location, Goodwill is hiring 10 additional full-time staff with benefits.