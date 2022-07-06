DNA and dogged detective work have solved the brutal kidnapping and murder case of 10-year-old Angelica Ramirez, of Hanford, after nearly 30 years, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced this week.
Ramiro Villegas, who had an extensive criminal record and has since died from complications of Valley fever, has been identified as the killer based on a DNA sample taken at the scene that was compared to those taken directly from his family members, as well as new information placing Villegas in Tulare County at the time of Angelica’s disappearance and murder.
Angelica was reported missing around 12:40 p.m. on March 3, 1994, from the Visalia Swap Meet by her mother, where the family was operating a vending booth. Angelica was the oldest of four children and was there to help with her younger siblings. She was last seen around 10 a.m. walking away from the vending booth.
After she was reported missing, a thorough search of the sales yard and surrounding area was done by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, officials said.
Using a bed sheet from the child's home, tracking dogs followed her scent to the middle of the parking lot west of the sales yard. Angelica was wearing high-heeled shoes and foot impressions matching those shoes were found near the area where her scent was lost.
Just before 9 a.m. on March 5, 1994, a farm laborer reported a body in a canal on Avenue 96, about one mile west of Road 96 in Pixley. The body was identified as Angelica, who had been strangled and sexually assaulted.
Since that day, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has had detectives assigned to the case, the department said.
Because Villegas' DNA was obtained at the scene, detectives have spent countless hours researching advancements in DNA testing to try and identify who killed Angelica.
Throughout the years, detectives looked into suspects arrested for sexual assaults in other states trying to determine if they fit the profile for Angelica's killer. Over the last 20 years Villegas' DNA has been submitted to the Department of Justice CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) annually in the hopes they would find a match.
In February of this year, detectives had a breakthrough when the FBI Forensic Genealogy Unit agreed to assist the sheriff’s office with a different approach. Instead of relying on a hit from the CODIS database, which had so far proven unsuccessful, detectives decided to make an attempt with GEDMatch, an online genetic genealogy database where anyone can submit their DNA file and compare it with other DNA files.
Villegas' DNA sample was submitted into GEDMatch and in March, the detectives received a match for a man living in the Los Angeles area. That’s when detectives started an investigation into Villegas’ family.
In April, detectives traveled to Los Angeles and took DNA samples from family members associated with the DNA match. Detectives were able to rule them out as suspects, with the exception of Villegas.
As the investigation continued, detectives learned Villegas had ties to Tulare County during the time Angelica was murdered. He was also reportedly associated with an address in Tipton in the early 1990s.
On June 6, detectives interviewed family members of Villegas and discovered that he had a history of molesting and sexually assaulting numerous children that went unreported in the United States and in Mexico.
During the investigation, detectives found that during the time he lived in Tipton in the mid to late 1980s, Villegas would frequent the swap meets, including the swap meet in Visalia.
Villegas had been in and out of the criminal justice system since 1991. In January of 1991, he was arrested and charged with fighting in public in Delano. He was convicted, but served no jail time. Instead he was given 36 months of probation. In March of 2001 in El Dorado County, he was arrested for transportation of controlled substances for sales. However, there is no record of the disposition of the case.
In January of 2002 in El Dorado County, Villegas was arrested for three counts of transportation of controlled substances for sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales, operating a drug house and child endangerment. A month later, he was sentenced to two years in state prison.
In October 2004, Villegas was released, turned over to Immigration and Naturalization Services and deported to Mexico. In November of 2004, it became common practice to obtain DNA samples from suspects arrested for felony charges. Due to being released prior to that date, DNA was never collected from Villegas.
Had it been, his DNA profile would have been in the Department of Justice’s Criminal Database and Detectives would have likely received a hit the first time they ran the DNA from the crime scene through the system. Villegas' family told detectives that he died of complications of Valley fever in Mexico in December of 2014.