More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra.
“It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday.
The rainfall total was 0.66 of an inch at the Hanford Municipal Airport, which Harty said was less than expected as the weekend total, though it was a substantial amount.
Sunday morning also saw hail in Hanford, with pellets reaching about a quarter of an inch in diameter, Harty said.
“We had tiny little pellets. It’s very typical when we get a cold system like that in the area, it’s nothing severe,” he said.
The area will dry out during the week but remain cold. A freeze watch will be in effect from late Tuesday through Monday morning next week. Lows will be in the low 30s starting starting Thursday, while highs will be in the low-to-mid-50s.
In addition to freezing temperatures, Harty advised that drivers be cautious of fog while on roads.
“Now that we have all that ground moisture, there could be some intense fog to deal with overnight and through the morning commute,” he said.