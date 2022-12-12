clouds
Buy Now

Clouds darken the sky in Hanford Sunday afternoon. 

 Parker Bowman, staff

More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra.

“It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday.

The rainfall total was 0.66 of an inch at the Hanford Municipal Airport, which Harty said was less than expected as the weekend total, though it was a substantial amount.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you