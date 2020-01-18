HANFORD — It’s a new chapter for book lovers in Kings County as downtown Hanford will get its first book store in nearly a decade.
Clothing, craft and housewares boutique My Eyes Y Corazon is moving from its previous location in downtown Visalia to its new location at 300 N. Irwin St. in downtown Hanford.
“We need a bookstore. We don’t have anything like that in the area,” owner and author Janie Isidoro said.
The shop was doing well in Visalia for nearly a year when the building was sold and she was informed that the shop would have to change locations. Wanting to stay in business, Isidoro said she saw the change in ownership as an opportunity not only to move to Hanford, but to expand.
The Hanford resident had always wanted to open a dedicated book store in the area and when it was time to move My Eyes Y Corazon to Kings County, she went back and forth on the idea of integrating a large inventory of books into the shop.
“I really felt that if I don’t plunge headfirst into what I really want to do, I might not get another chance to do it,” she said.
Isidoro will stock books by independent and local authors, including her own work, and best sellers will also find fill the shop’s shelves.
The author, no stranger to book tours and signings herself, also plans to host regular book signings, readings and other events.
“My family is very kiddie. We’re kids at heart, so I really want to host events for children,” she said.
She said that she’d like to reach out to local schools to collaborate on student-picked book shelves.
To raise funds for new inventory and other costs associated with moving the business, My Eyes Y Corazon is offering sponsorship packages that run from $1-$500.
Those who would like to patronize the new business can donate and receive prizes including their own book shelves stacked with their favorites or private parties for children and students to enjoy a night of milk, cookies, reading and coloring.
Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, the shop will host a juego de loteria. Tickets are $20 to enter the games and more than 20 local and even national vendors and organizations have donated prizes to be won throughout the day. Drinks and snacks are included.
The shop will officially open in February and will host a grand opening sometime after that.
For more information, visit www.myeyesycorazon.com or www.facebook.com/mycorazon300.
