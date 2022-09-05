Sparkling gem stones and fossils encased in stone filled the Hanford Civic Auditorium over the holiday weekend, drawing rock hounds, fossil enthusiasts and gem collectors looking for a treasure to call their own.
The 7th Annual Hanford Gem and Mineral Show took place Saturday and Sunday and was hosted by WonderVision Wellness & Emporium, a small business out of Tulare.
Owner Michelle Rowsey opened her store in March of 2021. She expressed her desire to create a feeling of community and a sense of safety in her work.
"I've been attending this show since my family moved here 10 years ago, and when the opportunity to host came about, I knew it was meant to be," she said. "These events are a safe space for like minded people to come together and appreciate the bounty of the Earth."
Vendors from all over the area were there to sell and educate visitors about stones, minerals and fossils.
Wajia Gems, out of Lake Elsinore, sold an array of wares including jewelry made from the iconic blue stone lapis lazuli, which is found in parts of the Middle East including Afghanistan. Large pieces of raw lapis lazuli were available to purchase making the vendor popular with fans of the royal blue stone.
The Lemoore Gem and Mineral Club hosted a booth with grab bags, amazingly preserved fossils and geodes available to crack. Members of the club manned the booth, educating guests about the stones at the table and the club itself.
Children were offered the chance to ﬁnd treasure with small bags containing crystals, small sharks teeth and other mineral-related items. They sifted the sand from the items in a small sand box to ﬁnd the hidden treasures.
Shawn Ellberg attended the show with a smile on his face.
"I like rocks. It's amazing what you find under the ground that you'd never see without coming to a show like this," he said.
People of all ages were delighted by the colorful displays. Amethyst, obsidian, tiger's eye and quartz were just a few of the stones presented in the show.
The next Lemoore Gem, Mineral and Jewelry show is set for March 18-19, 2023 at Lemoore Trinity hall.
Freelance photographer Gary Feinstein contributed to this report.