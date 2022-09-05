Sparkling gem stones and fossils encased in stone filled the Hanford Civic Auditorium over the holiday weekend, drawing rock hounds, fossil enthusiasts and gem collectors looking for a treasure to call their own.

The 7th Annual Hanford Gem and Mineral Show took place Saturday and Sunday and was hosted by WonderVision Wellness & Emporium, a small business out of Tulare.

Owner Michelle Rowsey opened her store in March of 2021. She expressed her desire to create a feeling of community and a sense of safety in her work.

Freelance photographer Gary Feinstein contributed to this report.

Tags

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

Recommended for you