Hanford Garden Club prepares for summer

Much has happened at the garden lately. The "Stone Cottage" is finished and open for use, especially for meetings, parties and special events. It has its own kitchen and restrooms. It is large enough for 50 people. Beautiful restrooms for community events have been completed.

Children are eagerly looking forward to cooling down in "Huckleberry's Creek" again this summer. Make sure you locate the lovely "Memory Garden" sponsored by Hanford Garden Club, which was made to honor and remember past and present members.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our club is 69 years and still growing and serving.

Spring plantings of veggies and more can be found in the edible section of the garden, along with an entire orchard of easy pick and dwarf fruit trees. The Peter Rabbit Garden,Topiary Garden, the ABC Garden and the Vincent Van Gogh house are all fun for everyone to see.

The Hanford Garden Club will host its 23rd annual garden tour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18 (rain or shine). We will feature five unique gardens, a plant sale and vendors. Tour tickets are available now from any garden club member or from Ramblin' Rose Florist, Hofmans' Nursery, Fonseca Nursery, Gonsalves-Fasso Florist or An Enchanted Florist at a donation of $20 per ticket. For more information call 284-6103 or 381-2689.