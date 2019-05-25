The Hanford Garden Club has announced their Scholarship recipients for the 2019 as follows:
Joshua Bustos, son of Alex and Veronica Bustos of Corcoran High School. Joshua plans to attend College of Sequoias and major in field of Agronomy.
Haley Saccoccia, daughter of Jennifer Saccoccia, of Hanford West High School. Haley plans to attend College of Sequoias and major in Biology.
Kiera Scott, daughter of Gerra Searcy, of Hanford High School. Kiera plans to attend Fresno State and major in Agronomist. Her scholarship is in memory of Mary Brazil.
Michael Almeida, son of Paulo and Rosalia Almeida, of Hanford High School. Michael plans to attend Cal Poly State University and major in Plant Science.
Blake Montgomery, son of Brian and Kelly Montgomery, of Riverdale High School. Blake plans to attend Reedley College and major in Pest Control Advisor.
Preston Rollin, son of Andy and Melanie Rollin, of Riverdale High School. Preston plans to attend Fresno State and major in computer science and minor in Agricultural technology.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.