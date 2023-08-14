Renovations to the Neighbor Bowl continue as the 2023 football season begins this week, and while work is still underway on the home side bleachers, fans can still use them.
In the latest update, the home bleachers, which were set to be installed before the season, will now be installed after the season, according to Victor Rosa, Hanford Joint Union High School District superintendent.
Access to bleachers on both sides of the field will be via single access on the home side of the field.
“The total timeline is the same, but some of the orders were revised based on conditions. The home bleachers, which were originally going to be in before football season, are now after football season,” Rosa said in an email. “The rest is pretty much still in line.”
Renee Creech, assistant superintendent of business services and operations for the district, said that the project remains set to be completed in the spring of 2024.
“The work on Neighbor Bowl is moving along according to schedule. The work will continue to happen during football season with the field and stands remaining open,” Creech said in an email. “Full completion of the project is expected to be in April 2024.”
Hanford High opens their 2023 season against Bullard High School at the Neighbor Bowl.
Renovations to the Neighbor Bowl started in March this year.