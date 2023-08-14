Hanford Bowl
Construction crews work on the Neighbor Bowl remodel project in June.

 David Moreno. Staff

Renovations to the Neighbor Bowl continue as the 2023 football season begins this week, and while work is still underway on the home side bleachers, fans can still use them.

In the latest update, the home bleachers, which were set to be installed before the season, will now be installed after the season, according to Victor Rosa, Hanford Joint Union High School District superintendent.

Access to bleachers on both sides of the field will be via single access on the home side of the field.

