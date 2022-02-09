The second day of World Ag Expo in Tulare was a bit more subdued than the first. It was no less important, however, to Central Valley agricultural companies basking in the glow of a promising new year.
More than 1,200 ag-based companies from around the globe showed their products and services at the event, which continues through Feb. 10 in Tulare.
Three companies based in Hanford had good showings Wednesday. Each reported a lift in ag-related activities after the past two years of COVID-prompted delays and cancellations.
Representatives from BECO Dairy Automation Inc., Superior Soil Supplements and Verdegaal Brothers Inc. said they were excited to see the ag industry returning to a sense of normalcy after being hit hard by COVID.
For each Hanford company, it was business as usual. Although a few reps mentioned the virus in passing, all were eager to discuss their products and services for 2022.
BECO Beckons
Jay Powell, a sales and tech support rep for BECO in Hanford, was eager to discuss the company's flagship product: an automated dairy detacher that works in unison with a rotary milking parlor, which acts as an assembly line for dairy cows.
BECO's detacher is a hybrid automation machine. Although cows still need to be lined up manually — and skillfully — a cylinder automatically removes "milking claws" through a milk sensor, electronic control and valve system that turns the vacuum on and off.
"It's very reliable — not something that requires a lot of maintenance," said Powell, who estimated at least 80 percent of dairy farms still use some type of manual labor for milking cows, at least in terms of attaching the claws that extract the milk.
Although BECO is based in Hanford, the company has customers throughout North America, Powell said, noting California is home to the majority of customers.
"Obviously, the company's in Hanford," he noted. "But we have a strong dealer network throughout the U.S. and Canada. We do a lot [of business] in Colorado. We sell through dealers, so where we have a strong, active dealer, you'll see more of our equipment."
BECO focuses on larger commercial dairies, said Powell, who cited New York, Michigan, Ohio, Colorado and Wisconsin as states where the Hanford-based company has a strong presence.
BECO has been in business in the area since the late 1950s, according to Powell, who noted the company is still family-owned and privately operated.
Super Soil Sings
Superior Soil Supplements is another Hanford-based company with an important presence at this year's World Ag Expo.
The company sells a range of products to improve soil quality on farms and in orchards including gypsum, limestone, dolomite and sulfur.
"We're a soil amendment company, so we provide a lot of the nutrition for plants that people don't talk about — except for farmers," said Dennis Coult of Superior Soil Supplements.
Coult took a laid-back but pragmatic view of the past couple of years, when COVID-19 put a crimp on ag industry sales.
"It's going all right," he said of this year's World Ag Expo. "Definitely touching base with customers we haven't seen in awhile. With the pandemic and everything, it's nice to be in front of people."
The Hanford-based company focuses on "soil health," Coult explained, noting all of its customers are in California.
"We have customers all the way from the Grape Vine to Redding," he said. "I know we're probably close to two thousand customers."
"Most customers are in Central and Southern California," the Superior Soil rep said. "There's been a trend toward pistachios and almonds, but almonds have slowed down a little bit, primarily due to the water shortage."
Although pistachios also demand a lot of water, Coult said they're still being harvested in abundance because prices are high.
"The pricing is different," he said. "Pistachios are up and almonds are down because of volume."
Noting it takes seven years for pistachio trees to bear fruit, Coult pointed out it's not a given that pistachio trees will produce.
"Most people think pistachios can grow anywhere because they can withstand the salt, but it doesn't necessarily mean they're going to produce nuts.
"That's where gypsum tries to mitigate [too much salt]," Coult continued, divulging a sister company owns Empire Mining — the mine for the gypsum, which Superior sells to customers.
Sales vary depending on the size of a customer's farm or orchard and soil nutrient needs.
"We have guys that spend thousands of bucks, and we have guys that spend hundreds of thousands," Coult said, noting most customers either have "permanent crops" (nuts and fruit trees, and grape vineyards) or "row crops," such as tomatoes, onions and corn fields.
Citing government regulations as one of the biggest challenges the company faces, Coult pointed to recent supply-chain problems. He said the company, which once relied heavily on the trucking industry to transport gypsum from Empire, Nev., now uses trains to do so.
"Trucking regulations have made it not very cost-effective," he said of the need for trains to transport agriculture-related products in today's economic environment.
"The biggest issue with regulations is there's no interface with the end-users," Coult explained, noting lawmakers sometimes pass legislation without understanding how it impacts ag farmers and growers.
Bros Bring It On
Another Hanford-based firm that specializes in improving soil is Verdegaal Brothers Inc. The firm displayed its booth inside the Corteva Agriscience Center at this year's expo.
Popular among visitors for its abundance of hemp and marijuana-growing companies, the center was packed with ag fair-goers eager to capitalize on California's latest cash crop.
Although Verdegaal Brothers does not sell those products, it is targeting the nascent industry for much-anticipated growth.
"We do sulfuric acid, water and soil applications," said Connor Stout, a sales rep for Verdegaal Brothers. "The purpose is to lower the level of pH that's in the water and soil — that's very high here in the valley."
Although the company's been in business in Hanford since the 1970s and began as a manure-spreading firm, Travis Myers said the company is not hesitant about enlisting legitimate hemp and marijuana growers as new customers.
Verdegaal sells automated pump and irrigation systems. They cost, on average, $10,000 each.
Myers, also a Verdegaal Brothers sales rep, pointed out marijuana plants are extremely sensitive to changes in soil acidity. This makes it challenging to convince growers to install Verdegaal systems for balancing pH levels.
The systems work with a proprietary pump attached to a tank filled with 93% sulfuric acid. The pump uses an injection probe to attach to the farm's or orchard's existing watering system and regulates the amount of sulfuric acid.
"We have calcium and bicarbonates in the soil around here," Myers explained, noting the delicacy of installing systems that help balance pH levels.
As for hemp and marijuana growers, Myers said Verdegaal is up to the challenge of convincing them the irrigation systems are safe and reliable.
Convincing a marijuana ag company, which can destroy millions of dollars worth of product with too much sulfuric acid pumped into the soil, can be tough.
"Growers are hesitant because their crops are more fragile," Myers pointed out.
"It's just beginning," he said of the hemp and marijuana-growing ag industries, citing People's of Lemoore as one of the largest such firms in the area.
Fortunately, plenty of pistachio and almond growers remain throughout the Central Valley. They have less hesitancy about improving the pH levels in their soil with automated machines like the one from Verdegaal Brothers of Hanford.
