Local Firefighters from Stationhouse 1 on Grangeville Blvd. responded to an emergency call about a dumpster fire blazing behind Aaron's Furniture located at 411 W. Lacey Blvd. at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Captain Frank Etulain and the crew of Engine 41 arrived on the scene roughly four minutes after the call came through dispatch, parking in the alley behind the furniture store.

According to Aaron's Furniture regional manager Lynette Serpa, the blue dumpster is used by the store for recycling cardboard.

