Local Firefighters from Stationhouse 1 on Grangeville Blvd. responded to an emergency call about a dumpster fire blazing behind Aaron's Furniture located at 411 W. Lacey Blvd. at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Captain Frank Etulain and the crew of Engine 41 arrived on the scene roughly four minutes after the call came through dispatch, parking in the alley behind the furniture store.
According to Aaron's Furniture regional manager Lynette Serpa, the blue dumpster is used by the store for recycling cardboard.
"I was coming back with coffee and the fire department was already here," Serpa said.
It took between 10 and 15 minutes for firefighters to put out the fire which melted paint from the steel recycling bin and melted the plastic sheeting used on chain link enclosure. The flames climbed up the lower third of the nearby electrical pole near the fencing.
"Right now the cause is under investigation but it will be [reported as] an intentionally set fire," Captain Frank Etulain said.
The investigation will not only determine what was used to start the fire, but whether or not any accelerants were used.
Kings County Fire Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Jarrod Parreira was driving through downtown Hanford at the time of the incident; according to Captain Etulain, Chief Parreira helped provide additional information about the fire.
Officers from the Hanford Police Department were also on hand to provide support and cooperate with the firefighters regarding the incident.
The fire department's investigation is still ongoing at this time.