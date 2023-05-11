Hanford Fire is hoping to begin the process of replacing a fire engine that is 25 years old and still in service in the department's reserve fleet, but the outcome depends on what's approved in the City's coming budget.
Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass said Thursday that replacing the 1998 vehicle with a new Pierce fire engine would create a consistent, uniform fleet, and minimize training time.
“We want the City’s firefighters, if things go wrong, they literally step on this engine and get rolling,” Pendergrass said. “There’s no training time, there’s no downtime, you step off one and move onto another one. That’s why we are looking at replacing it with a Pierce engine, almost the exact same engine we have out here.”
Hanford Fire’s front-line fleet includes two Pierce fire engines purchased in 2013. The 1998 Ferrara Spartan, the odd one out in the fleet, is currently a part of Hanford Fire’s reserve fleet alongside another 2004 Pierce engine.
“In order to establish an effective model, two is one, and one is none,” Pendergrass said. “When one breaks, you have nothing to back it up. So what we have is a front-line and a reserve fleet.
“Nobody ever dreamed that we would have the current ladder truck that we have 10, 15 years ago,” Pendergrass continued. “We have a couple of roads that we have had to figure out a way to work around because we physically can’t get the truck around. When we design a community, we’ve always got to design it around the current specs as well as the older one and tomorrow’s spec.“
If Hanford Fire get approval to begin the process of purchasing a new engine, the 1998 engine could leave the fleet when the newer Pierce engine arrives. Then, one of the 2013 Pierce engines would take its place as a member of the reserve fleet. Pendergrass added that he was investigating grant options to potentially replace the 2004 vehicle in the reserve fleet, too.
Pendergrass said supply chain issues have exacerbated the amount of time the front-line engines are out of service.
“Last year, we truly saw the deficit,” Pendergrass said. “With the supply chain issue, we couldn’t get a lot of those electronic parts replaced. Our front line Impels went down a lot, and what would normally be a two, three day, one week fix, was taking two to three months. The 2004 Saber was in service every day last year.”
Whether Hanford Fire will receive a new engine hinges on what Hanford’s City Council approves when developing a new budget.
Hanford Finance Director Chris Tavarez has said the City will have to be more constrained in its spending in the wake of a $12.5 million settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises.
A new fire engine from Pierce is estimated to cost around $1 million, according to Pendergrass.
If the engine is approved, it won’t show up on Hanford’s streets immediately. Pendergrass said current estimates from Pierce show an order for an engine could take anywhere from 700 days to 41 months.