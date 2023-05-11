Fire Engine
Buy Now

One of Hanford's fire engines in the bay at Station 1 off Grangeville Boulevard.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

Hanford Fire is hoping to begin the process of replacing a fire engine that is 25 years old and still in service in the department's reserve fleet, but the outcome depends on what's approved in the City's coming budget.

Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass said Thursday that replacing the 1998 vehicle with a new Pierce fire engine would create a consistent, uniform fleet, and minimize training time.

“We want the City’s firefighters, if things go wrong, they literally step on this engine and get rolling,” Pendergrass said. “There’s no training time, there’s no downtime, you step off one and move onto another one. That’s why we are looking at replacing it with a Pierce engine, almost the exact same engine we have out here.”

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you