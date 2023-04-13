Hanford firefighters fill their boots to support MDA
Hanford volunteer firefighter Joshua Puerner runs to collect a donation during the 2019 "Fill the Boot" campaign in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

 Julissa Zavala, The Sentinel

Members of Hanford’s Fire Department and cadets from the College of the Sequoias Fire Academy will be at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Mall Drive on Friday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. collecting donations to help combat muscular dystrophy.

“Every year, Hanford Fire Department and other fire departments across the nation do an event called Fill the Boot,” said Hanford firefighter David Green. “We have a program that we would like to donate to. Every year, we collect donations from the city, and those donations go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.”

The event was put on hold for several years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but its origins stretch out all the way back to 1954, when Hanford Fire’s union was first created. At that time, firefighters agreed they wanted to make a difference and selected the Muscular Dystrophy Association to fundraise for. Now firefighters and cadets are carrying on the tradition.

