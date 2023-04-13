Members of Hanford’s Fire Department and cadets from the College of the Sequoias Fire Academy will be at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Mall Drive on Friday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. collecting donations to help combat muscular dystrophy.
“Every year, Hanford Fire Department and other fire departments across the nation do an event called Fill the Boot,” said Hanford firefighter David Green. “We have a program that we would like to donate to. Every year, we collect donations from the city, and those donations go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.”
The event was put on hold for several years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but its origins stretch out all the way back to 1954, when Hanford Fire’s union was first created. At that time, firefighters agreed they wanted to make a difference and selected the Muscular Dystrophy Association to fundraise for. Now firefighters and cadets are carrying on the tradition.
“The Hanford Fire Department is going to head this program, but what I like about what is going to happen is that cadets from the COS (College of Sequoias) Fire Academy are going to be out there tomorrow,” Green said. “The majority of our handlers are going to be them, which I think is cool to see because those are going to be our future firefighters.”
Green said all of the money raised for the Muscular Dystrophy Association will used by the organization to advance new research and create new facilities for individuals who have been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. The disease is not curable right now, according to the United Kingdom National Health Service.
“Most of the cadets and firefighters will tell you that the reason we get into this job is to try to do something, get involved with organizations that are bigger than just ourselves but also get out there into our community and support one another,” Green said. “It’s cool to see that these cadets and students that don’t have that job yet start off their career on the right step.”