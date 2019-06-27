HANFORD — After many years in the making, Hanford’s Fire Station 3 is open and already enhancing public safety.
The Hanford Fire Department held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for the station, located at 1070 S. 12th Ave.
“It’s a very great day for the city of Hanford,” acting Fire Chief Erik Brotemarkle. “This fire station belongs to you, the community, it belongs to the citizens and it belongs to the future.”
People from the community and other local fire departments like Kings County, Cal Fire, Tulare and Clovis came to support the department during the ceremony.
Fire Station 3 has been under construction since January 2018, but plans for a third station have been on the department’s mind for over 15 years. It’s been 30 years since the last fire station was opened in 1989.
Brotemarkle spent time thanking those who helped make the station a reality, including previous fire chief Chris Ekk, City Manager Darrel Pyle, Utilities and Engineering Director John Doyel, City Attorney Ty Mizote, Carvalho Construction, who designed and built the station, Building Superintendent Randy Shaw and Gary Feinstein.
Brotemarkle said he knows it’s difficult to spend taxpayer dollars on something when there are many priorities in the city, but he believes the money was spent wisely in this case. He thanked Mayor Sue Sorensen, Vice Mayor John Draxler, council members Martin Devine, Francisco Ramirez and Art Brieno, and past members David Ayers, Justin Mendes, Gary Pannett and Russ Curry for their support.
“This fire station represents an extraordinary value,” Brotemarkle said, adding the city will benefit from it for years to come.
The $2.3 million fire station is the first design-build fire station in area, if not the entire state. It includes quick-opening doors for faster response times, three bedrooms with private bathrooms and state-of-the-art technology throughout.
Brotemarkle also thanked the fire station committee, made up of Hanford firefighters, who visited other stations and relayed what they would like to see in the new station.
The station, which officially opened on June 3, is staffed with three personnel: a captain, an apparatus engineer and a firefighter.
“We’re already starting to see a change in our response times, especially in this area, which was underserved,” Brotemarkle said.
While the station is brand new, it already has some pieces of history. The flagpole that stands in front of the station was refurbished from the old fire station on Lacey Boulevard, which was demolished in February 2018.
Another item from the old Lacey station is a piece of wallpaper from the dining hall. Shaw was able to preserve a section of the wallpaper and had it framed to hang at station 3.
Along with the fire station, Wednesday was the first opportunity for HFD to show off its new ladder truck.
The custom Velocity 110-foot platform ladder truck has a platform at the end of the ladder that can hold three firefighters at one time. The ladder is the largest that can be purchased and is the tallest ladder truck not only in Kings County, but the entire Central Valley.
Officials believe the new truck will help increase rescue capabilities and greatly enhance public safety.
Brotemarkle said people always tell the firefighters that it’s great they got a new station and truck, but he said in reality the fire station will be here long after they retire and will continue serving the community for many years.
“This fire station and that ladder truck are yours — they belong to the community,” he said.
